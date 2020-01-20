Blak Blad keep survival hopes alive as playoff race remains tight

Kenyatta University side Blak Blad gave their Kenya Cup survival hopes a massive boost with a 44-0 defeat of visiting Western Bulls, a result that saw the students climb out of the relegation zone, swapping places with Bulls despite both sides being level on points after Saturday’s action.

The battle to fill all the playoff qualification slots looks set to be a drawn out battle over the remaining five rounds.

Seventh Stanbic Mwamba and sixth Top Fry Nakuru clashed at the Railway Club in a clash that saw visiting Nakuru just shade Mwamba 18-13 to consolidate sixth position on 29 points, four clear of Mwamba (25 points).

Resolution Impala Saracens and Menengai Oilers played out an entertaining fixture at the Impala Club, the 37-29 full time result for Impala taking them to 35 points, consolidating fourth position with a five point advantage over fifth placed Oilers (30 points).

Third placed Homeboyz’ 37-11 victory over Nondescripts in the Jamhuri Park derby saw them consolidate third place with 44 points.

Leaders Kabras Sugar and defending champions KCB kept up their push for home semifinal qualification alive with bonus point victories on Saturday 18 January 2020.

Kabras were 34-3 winners over visiting Kenya Harlequin at the Moi Showground in Kakamega, a result that took them to 50 points off ten wins and one defeat after eleven outings. KCB won on the road, beating hosts Kisumu 55-7 at the Kisumu Polytechnic to take their points tally to 49.

Kisumu remained firmly entrenched at the bottom of the table following their tenth loss in eleven outings this season.

