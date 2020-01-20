Dental Surgery Instruments Market to Grow at 5.8% CAGR to Reach $8,002.27 Million by 2027 Led by Dental Tourism

Dental Surgery Instruments Market Revenue

The Dental Surgery Instruments Market will grow at 5.8% CAGR to reach $8,002.27 Million by 2027 Driven by Awareness Regarding Oral Health

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentsply Sirona Inc. and Danaher are the Notable Market Participants of Dental Surgery Instruments Market. The most notable market participants in the Dental Surgery Instruments market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Danaher 3M, Coltene Holding AG, Brasseler USA Dec Inc, Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Nakanishi Inc., Biolase, Inc. These players hold a significant share of the dental surgery instruments market owing to their product offerings.

In 2018, Instruments segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% in the market during the forecast period. The dental surgery instruments market is highly competitive, with a considerable number of players operating in the market. Most of the companies operating in the Dental Surgery Instruments market are present across the globe and have wide distribution and sales networks through partnerships or authorized dealers.

The companies operating in the market have undertaken various growth strategies to strengthen their position in the market. Some of the commonly witnessed organic developments in the market were product approvals and launches. However, the indirect growths achieved by the market players through the adoption of specific inorganic growth strategies that majorly include collaboration, mergers and acquisitions activities.

Major factors boosting the growth of market include the rising incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in dental surgery instruments market are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, less access of dental care in rural areas and less reimbursement for dental surgeries and high cost of dental surgical process is likely to hamper the growth of the market. In recent years, dental treatment has emerged as an increasingly popular type of medical tourism. This trendy treatment involves travel outside of the local healthcare system to receive services at a substantially lower cost. The surgery typically takes place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expenses.

As per the Registered Dental Hygienist (RDH) Magazine, the majority of dental tourism advertisements target the American population for their dental treatment in Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, and India. In the US and Canada, the citizens do not have dental insurance, and low-cost treatment is the attracting factor for most Americans in the region. Dental treatments in countries like India, Malaysia and others may save up to 60% to 80% of patient’s expenses as compared to prices in western countries. The increasing influx of patients to the developing countries for dental procedures is likely to offer growth opportunities for the dental surgery instruments market in these regions.

Dental Surgery Instruments Market Strategic Insights:

In January 2019, 3M and Bioclear entered into a partnership to provide dentists and dental schools with the techniques, tools and equipment to allow for longer lasting, stronger, and aesthetically superior composites.

In June, 2019, Danaher established its sister company namely Envista Holdings Corporation. This will be the separate company in Dental segment. This opening will lead to expand the business of the company.

In July 2019, Dentsply Sirona has launched a device namely MultiMate Cube and MultiMate Cube pre ensure a high level of process reliability and guarantee cutting-edge firing results to the dental market. These devices will deliver the A multiple stage heating program and a two-stage cooling program and ensure a high level of process reliability and guarantee cutting-edge firing results.

In September 2019, Dentsply Sirona and Carbon, launched A new premium digitally printable denture workflow and material system, which provides significant advancements in terms of material benefits, the laboratory process, and function for the patient.

In 2018, COLTENE Holding AG completed the acquisition of SciCan (disinfection equipment and hygiene products) and Micro-Mega (endodontic instruments), two companies with strong positions in the dental market, with this acquisition COLTENE will increase its Group sales significantly.

In July 2018, Danaher Corporation announced its intention to spin off its Dental segment into an independent, publicly-traded company (DentalCo). The transaction is intended to be tax-free to Danaher shareholders and expected to be completed in the second half of 2019.

Key Questions Answered in Dental Surgery Instruments Market:

1. What are dental surgery instruments?

Answer: - Dental surgery instruments refer to products that are used to conduct dental treatment surgeries. These instruments are based on various mechanisms and innovative designs that helps to reduce trauma during certain procedures that helps in reducing patient discomfort as well as post-operative pain.

2. What are the trends observed in the dental surgery instruments?

Answer: - During recent years, there has been a rise in the preference for dental lasers. The number of dental surgery instruments companies are focusing on providing innovative dental lasers. For instance, Light Instruments Ltd., an innovator in the dental laser field launched its new line of Dental Lasers, which includes the third generation of the LiteTouch Er: YAG dental laser, the D-Touch a superior Diode 980nm dental laser, and the Dentaray, the world’s only 9.6 CO2 dental lasers.

3. What is the average cost of dental lasers in the market?

Answer: - The price of dental lasers across the globe highly varies based on various factors such as the manufacturing location and the inclusion of taxes as per government norms. However, the price ranges from US $3,000 to US $5,000 for diode lasers, around US $25,000 CO2 lasers and US $40,000 to US $60,000 for Erbium Lasers.



