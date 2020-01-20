Sammons Financial Group Donates $3.5 Million Through Its 2019 Community Involvement

Values and commitment drive employee giving in its local communities

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Ind., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) has closed the books on its 2019 charitable giving, donating more than $3.5 million to local charitable organizations where its employees live and work. Additionally, SFG employees contributed more than 5,000 hours in volunteer service.



SFG partners with and supports local nonprofit and charitable organizations to address a broad range of issues and needs. The 2019 areas of focus included homelessness, education, hunger, health-based causes, children and adults with special needs, and many others. SFG organized dozens of employee volunteer events across the Midwest last year, contributing to 222 organizations with donations from $1,000 to $120,000.

“We value the communities we serve and invest our time, efforts and contributions into helping the local organizations drive tangible, positive change,” said Esfand Dinshaw, Chairman and CEO of Sammons Financial Group. “Our employees make a meaningful impact by transforming our communities through lasting changes. Giving back to our communities is just part of our corporate culture.”

SFG partners with three branches of United Way, a nonprofit organization focused on improving education, financial stability and health in local communities. In 2019, Sammons Financial Group donated a combined total of $291,892 to the United Way of Cass-Clay (Fargo, ND), Sioux Empire United Way (Sioux Falls, SD) and United Way of Central Iowa (Des Moines, IA). SFG employees separately contributed an additional $368,840 to United Way programs.

“We’re beyond thankful for our ongoing partnership with SFG. In addition to its generous commitment to the annual United Way campaign, SFG employees are pleased to volunteer their time for a wide range of activities,” stated Elisabeth Buck, President, United Way of Central Iowa. “Community partners like SFG make a real impact in the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of all central Iowans.”

In addition to United Way, SFG’s four sites made considerable contributions to local community partners. A few highlights include:

West Des Moines, IA

Throughout 2019, SFG dedicated time and effort to Special Olympics Iowa (SOIA), which offers year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This included supporting SOIA’s Unified Champion Schools program, which provides resources to more than 50 schools for activities that encourage friendships between Special Olympics athletes and the Unified Partners in these schools. Each school that participates receives government funding for up to the first three years. SFG donated $60,000 and over 700 employee volunteer hours to SOIA in 2019.

Sioux Falls, SD

For nearly 30 years, SFG has supported Volunteers of America, Dakotas (VOAD), which offers struggling youth, adults and families the support they need to rebuild their lives and reach their full potential. SFG contributed $85,000 to VOAD in 2019, which included contributions towards the HomePlace Capital Campaign, Veterans Services Center, and Rise and Shine benefit breakfast.

“The continued support of Sammons Financial Group allows us to transform the lives of the nearly 11,000 people we serve annually,” said Dennis Hoffman, President and CEO of Volunteers of America, Dakotas. “Children have a safe place to play and learn while their parents are working, homeless youth and veterans are able to receive the help and resources they need to get back on their feet, individuals with intellectual and development disabilities can live fulfilling lives in our community, and people struggling with addiction are given the hope and comfort they need. None of it would be possible without the generous support of our partners, including SFG.”

Fargo, ND

In 2019, SFG contributed $87,500 and 160 employee volunteer hours to YWCA Cass-Clay , an emergency shelter that provides a broad range of supportive services for women and children escaping domestic violence, homelessness, and other crisis situations in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The donations supported programs that provided transportation options, supportive housing and enhancement projects for the childcare centers.

Chicago, IL

SFG has partnered with Deborah’s Place for the past five years. The charity is dedicated to providing housing and services to homeless women in Chicago. In April 2019, Deborah’s Place held a grand opening for their updated gym, which was funded by contributions from SFG in 2018. The renovated space is a popular meeting area for tenant meetings, support groups, health fairs, art and music performances, memorial services for residents who have passed away and other events. Additionally, SFG donated $88,000 to Deborah’s Place throughout 2019. These funds went toward painting and purchasing furniture for the common areas, as well as community-based services.

For more information on Sammons Financial Group’s community involvement and regular community partners, visit the About Us Page at www.sammonsfinancialgroup.com .

