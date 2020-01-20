Micro and Nano PLC Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Micro and Nano PLC Market Size study, by Type, Offering, Architecture and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro and Nano PLC Market:

Executive Summary

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market is valued approximately USD 6.82 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) is a digital computer which is used to automate the industrial electromechanical processes. These controller monitor and control the state of the input devices and make decisions to manage the state of the output devices. These PLCs are of two types micro PLC and Nano PLC. These are designed to process complex tasks for smooth operations of industrial processes. Further, rising demand for compact automation solutions and infrastructure automation has led the adoption of Micro and Nano PLC across the forecast period. Also, increasing IoT adoption at a substantial rate across the world is expected to fuel the demand for Micro and Nano PLCs. However, the high investments required for expansion and fluctuating oil and gas prices may hinder the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Micro and Nano PLC market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the automation and servicing requirements in the region. Also, supportive government programs, annual events and conferences are further fueling the growth of the market in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing number of manufacturing facilities along with advanced technology like smart manufacturing and aging infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Micro and Nano PLC market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Rockwell Automation Incorporation (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corp. (Japan)

Keyence Corporation

General Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

ABB Ltd.

IDEC Corporation

B&R Industrial Automation.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Micro PLC

Nano PLC

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Architecture:

Fixed PLC

Modular

By Industry:

Automotive

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Food &Beverages

Home & Building Automation

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & Paper

Power

Water & Wastewater

