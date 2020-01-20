CoinsFM buy sell and trade the world’s leading cryptocurrencies

CoinsFM is constantly evolving and improving. We offer a trading platform that is backed by transparency and robust security infrastructure at its core.

CANADA, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinsFM is a dynamic brand, founded by a team of industry professionals with years of experience in financial markets, investment services, and product development. Our platform provides a dynamic offering which caters for the online trading of Contracts For Difference (CFD’s).

What do we offer?

CoinsFM is a trading platform which prides itself on delivering the best crypto experience for its users as well as providing up-to-date, market-specific information.

Our platform is constantly evolving and improving so that we offer a trading platform that is backed by transparency and robust security infrastructure at its core.

We are a brand which not only aims to provide an unmatchable service but ultimately strives to achieve the status of being the most reliable, exhilarating interface and the driving force of the world of cryptocurrencies. CoinsFM is a platform designed to cater to our new-users, as well as seasoned traders. This platform offers the best way to buy, sell and trade the world’s leading cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and so much more. With its powerful platform and strong security, CoinsFM is becoming the preferred access point for CFD cryptocurrency traders, this is why we are considered as the exchange platform that offers more.

The platform is easy to use and navigate through and has a support team ready to assist at all times. Not only is this website user-friendly, but also allows for the ease of customizing the platform according to the preferences of each user and facilitates a graphical trading experience with advanced charting functionality that allows traders to visualize orders, positions, and price alerts. The CoinsFM platform streamlines this entire process with an all-inclusive trading environment powered by cutting edge, professional grade technology.

Accounts

CoinsFM offers four (4) account types for its users. These accounts are the: Basic, Silver, Gold and VIP options. Each one of these four accounts stated consists of a designated account manager which assists with handling the client’s account. The account manager is a professional who is hired to assist clients with activating and managing their accounts. This account manager is not permitted to engage in any deposits or withdrawals from the account. Being appointed an account manager does not prevent the owner of the account from viewing their balances whenever he/she wishes to or even to obtain a full overview or adjustments to the funding of the account. An account manager is strictly hired to assist a trader who is using the platform itself.

Since all trading involves risks, we at CoinsFM want our clients to make smart decisions, hence we have a platform that offers a wide range of responsible trading features. Our values at CoinsFM are the building blocks of the brand and we believe that these aspects are at the core of everything we do and all that we aim to achieve. This consists of our unwavering fairness, integrity, and our passion for constant innovation. We are a force which constantly strives for perfection in everything we do, this is highlighted by our platform, customer support and passion for innovation. CoinsFM is a brand which aims to achieve customer retention and ultimately brand loyalty with our clients as we believe in long term growth and success.



Risk Warning: Trading with CoinsFM carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all clients as you could sustain substantial losses. You could sustain a total loss of your account balance but you are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the account balance. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved. Prior to purchasing any products offered herein, carefully consider your financial situation and risk appetite. The tradable assets prices are not made on an exchange or another regulated market. CoinsFM may provide general commentary which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek independent advice if necessary. CoinsFM assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of the information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the CoinsFM website prior to taking further action. Past performance of products is not a reliable indicator of future performance.



