Adventure Tourism Market Projection By Holiday, Data, Traveler Growth, Share, Trends SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Adventure tourism refers exploration or travel with a certain degree of risk faced during the vacation. Some of the activities involved during adventure tourism include caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, rafting, and other activities.

Adventure tourism has grown exponentially worldwide over the past few years, as travelers are keen to visit undiscovered destinations. Moreover, with the significant increase in government initiatives in the form of public and private partnership to promote tourism has fueled the growth of the global adventure tourism market.

Adventure Tourism | Adventure Holiday | Outdoor Tourism | Adventure Travel | ATTA Market Key Players:

Austin Adventures

G Adventures

Intrepid Travel

ROW Adventures

Mountain Travel Sobek

Natural Habitat Adventures

REI Adventures

TUI AG

InnerAsia Travel Group

Butterfield & Robinson

Abercrombie & Kent Group

Adventure tourism refers exploration or travel with a certain degree of risk faced during the vacation. Some of the activities involved during adventure tourism include caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, rafting, and other activities. Escalating disposable income of the individuals, surging focus as travelers are keen to visit undiscovered destinations and surging trend of social media are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe.

Moreover, changing lifestyle & consumer behavior is likely to create lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, adventure tourism offers various benefits such as it boost self-confidence of traveler, it spark the desire o explore, it offer life changing experiences, it helps to feel gratitude & improve mindfulness, it improves mental health & reduces stress and many more. Therefore, these benefit also rising interest of adventure tourism among its users. However, high cost of tourism and increase in terrorism & crime rates are the factors that limiting the market growth of Adventure Tourism across the world.

From ski resorts to beaches, Iran has diverse landscapes. Before the Iranian revolution of 1979, tourism was a very big industry in Iran with a large number of foreign tourists from western countries, but the revolution and after that the war with Iraq made a serious dent to the tourism industry. Also coupled that with the sanctions imposed on Iran the inbound tourist arrivals virtually came to a standstill and has been reduced to mainly religious pilgrims. But the tourism industry has still developed considerably over the years and that is due to domestic tourists

But the lifting of sanctions will greatly boost the tourism industry in Iran. The new government has been making efforts to increase the number of tourists. The validity of the visa has been increased from 15 days to a month and the visa will be electronically given from 2016. Also Great Britain will now open its embassy in Tehran which will open the market to considerable number of tourists. There is a huge pent up demand for Iran as it has some of the most ancient and historic monuments and is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites and the depreciation of the Iranian currency has further made it attractive for foreign tourists. Seeing the tremendous opportunity already a number of hotel chains have started making investments in Iran. Some notable ones among them include Rotana of UAE and Accor of France. 60% of the population of Iran is young so the domestic tourism also will continue to grow at a fast pace. By 2025 Iran is expected to achieve tourist arrivals in excess of 19 million and an investment in excess of $30 billion which is a massive jump over the current figure.

