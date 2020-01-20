Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) Awarded as the "Top Pro" of the year 2020 by Thumbtack

Axios Investigations Firm Logo Thumbtack Top Pro 2020 Thumbtack Pro

Proud day for Axios Investigations Firm, LLC. Company is named as the "Top Pro" of the year 2020 for Investigations and Executive Security by Thumbtack.

This is a great day for our team and all the hard work we have done. We will continue to strive for excellence and provide great service to all our clients.” — CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Investigations Firm, LLC (AIF) was named "Top Pro" for Private Investigations, Executive Protection & Security, K9 Security, and Background Screenings on Thumbtack.Speaking with the CEO of (AIF), he indicated that he was very happy about this accomplishment and proud of his team. He stated, "this is a proud day for our company. To be named 'Top Pro 2020' from Thumbtack is a big honor." Also, "this type of acknowledgment does not come easy. According to Thumbtack Top Pros are "the kind of people customers come to Thumbtack to find. They’re truly an elite group: only 4% of pros currently qualify. Determined and experienced, Top Pros show everyone else how it’s done."The (AIF) CEO continued to say, "We try and live by our motto: Semper Nobis Vigilandum - Ever Vigilant. Even our name 'Axios' means we are worthy. We work hard every day to meet the needs and expectations of our clients." We want to be "worthy" of their patronage.Finally, (AIF) has also expanded its reach with the announcement of obtaining two new subsidiaries, FARRAR SECURITY GROUP, LLC and TEAM K9 - CANINE EXPLOSIVES AND DRUG DETECTION SERVICES. Speaking with the Director of Security for Axios Investigations, Robert. He believes, "incorporating these two companies (AIF) can provide a wider range of services to our clients. Especially in the Executive Protection, Event Security and K9 Security arena."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.