Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) joined by former UN Ambassador

Luis_Galvis reporting at NASDAQ joins BCR

Luis Galvis, former UN Ambassador joins Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) and the company is now listed on the HOMIEX Exchange.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) is a digital asset attached to eight (8) Blockchain patents listed at WIPO. BCR is currently listed on CCX Canada, BTCEXA in S.E. Asia and BITKING Thailand. Plans going forward will see BCR listed on several additional exchanges.On the matter of new personnel... Nathanael Marler, BCR's Global Business Expert is expanding his outreach efforts by inviting Luis Galvis to join him at BCR. Galvis has a wealth of experience in global business and last year served as UN Ambassador of the indigenous people of Mexico.Galvis worked in global business for decades in projects based in Asia, Mexico, Central and South America and Europe and says he is extremely grateful to have been honored to serve as Ambassador to the indigenous people but that he welcomes returning to the corporate world where he received his international training.On the matter of listing BCR on additional exchanges... Bloomberg Technology news recently reported that HomiEX and Xanpool have partnered to explore the creation of a Fiat Gateway system in South East Asia that will enable HomiEX users to utilize Xanpool's infrastructure to convert "from cash to crypto" in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Philippines, and Vietnam.The partnership is beneficial for both companies since Xanpool can access a large target user group, expand its user pool quickly, and further improve its crypto-fiat liquidity.The project is financed by NGC Ventures, GENESIS Capital, LD Capital, Vector Capital, Honglian Capital, Reorganization Capital, JD Ventures, Star Capital and BA Capital.Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) is now listed for trade on Singapore based HomiEX. BCR has its own native Blockchain. Wallets can be downloaded at https://bankcoinreserve.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.