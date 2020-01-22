2019 NVBDC NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS MATCHMAKING CONFERENCE SURVEY RESULTS ARE IN

2019 National Veteran Business Conference survey results are in and the majority consensus was "the best ever" Brigadier General (ret) Miller, President, NVBDC The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes. NVBDC premier networking event, Vets Night Out, held at National Veteran Memorial & Museum NVBDC Team

The conference focused on connecting Supplier Diversity Professionals with certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs).

The NVBDC conference emphasizes our goals to bring business opportunities to SD/VOBs and Supplier Diversity Professionals. The positive responses we received in the survey validates NVBDC's mission." — Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, NVBDC President

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past November 5th and 6th in Columbus, OH, the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) held the 2019 National Veterans Business Matchmaking Conference. The annual conference focused on connecting Supplier Diversity Professionals to certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). NVBDC Corporate Members, Resource Partners and SD/VOB participants were all sent a post-conference survey, and the majority consensus was “the best ever.”The success was attributed to our educational sessions, exhibit hall, 1:1 matchmaking and the premier networking event “Vets Night Out.” “The NVBDC Veteran National Business Matchmaking Conference emphasizes our goals to bring business opportunities to SD/VOBs and Supplier Diversity Professionals. The positive responses we received in the survey report validates NVBDC’s mission.” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, NVBDC President.We found a beautiful venue for the educational sessions, exhibits and matchmaking at the Columbus Athenaeum. The premier networking event “Vets Night Out” was celebrated at the new National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM), where all attendees enjoyed mingling and in-depth discussions.Close to 200 SD/VOBs attended the two-day conference to meet with 58 corporations including JP Morgan Chase, Facebook, Delta Airlines, Apple, Walmart, Microsoft, FCA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Proctor & Gamble, Sonoco and Novartis. Many of the corporations were first-time attendees, and the proof of their positive feedback is in the survey report.Don’t take our word for it, read the comments received from our Supplier Diversity Professional participants below:“The 'What is a Veteran' session was very informative for me and helped me to understand the true value that the NVBDC provides its members.”All presenters brought a wealth of knowledge to share with the group and allowed it to become conversational at times when the audience had questions and comments.”“The information shared was very to-the-point, which was appreciated as it gave valuable insight into the reality of the current market.”“Matchmaking sessions were a great opportunity to engage with VOBs.”“The Exhibit Hall was a great opportunity to connect with companies that weren't part of our matchmaker sessions.”During the conference, a full day was scheduled with 1:1 matchmaking and exhibits. Veterans had the opportunity to showcase their services to business leaders, and corporations engaged with Veteran business owners who offered the products and services they need to fulfill their supplier goals.Read the exciting feedback we received from our SD/VOBs below:“We found a local place where veterans hang out and shared many great stories, what a great idea to have event personnel and locals share stories over beers.”“I thought the networking event was terrific.”“Great.”“Keep up the great work. I Really enjoyed networking and learning from everyone.”“Great event, looking forward to next year ”“Overall, the conference was great. Location, ‘Vets Night Out’ and organization of the event was very successful.”Validated in the post-conference survey report, NVBDC was able to provide a successful conference and continue their objectives with Vets helping Vets. Read the report and join us in 2020!NVBDC Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.To find out more information about certification and NVBDC go to: www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888)-CERTIFIED.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram



