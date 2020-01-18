Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market to grow at 5.1% CAGR to hit $2,676.2 Million by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Stakeholders, Applications, Key Players, and Strategic Initiatives: Adroit Market Research

Diabetes, surgical site infection and obesity to drive the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market. North America was the market leader of negative pressure wound therapy in 2018, occupying over 45% market share, followed by Europe

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Jan. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size 2018, By Product (Conventional NPWT Devices, Single Use NPWT Devices), By Wound Type (Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, Ulcers, Burns), By End User (Hospital and Clinics, Home Care Setting, Others), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global negative pressure wound therapy market is expected to reach USD 2,676.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. Ageing demographics, high levels of unmet need and increasing patient expectations, upsurge in disease states such as diabetes and conditions including surgical site infections, obesity, and the resultant rise in the prevalence of chronic wounds are driving the global negative pressure wound therapy market.

Request a pdf sample @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/177

Adroit Market Research report on global negative pressure wound therapy market gives an overall scenario of the market from 2015 to 2025, which incorporates assessment factors market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. The market has been assessed for historic period 2015 to 2017, with 2018 the base year of estimation and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the market competition has been evaluated based on Porter's five forces analysis, along with the depiction of the industry’s value chain. The report also offers a comprehensive assessment of the key players serving in the global negative pressure wound therapy market.

Major players in the global negative pressure wound therapy market are 3M Company, Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec, and Medela among others.

According to a recent update to a collaborative expert guidance document entitled “Strategies to Prevent Surgical Site Infections in Acute Care Hospitals”, surgical site infections are now the most common and costly form of healthcare associated infection (HAI), accounting for up to 20% of all HAIs and occurring in at least 5% of patients undergoing a surgical procedure. Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is an important option for the advanced management of many wound types. Over the recent years, NPWT has revolutionized care for many patients with chronic and acute wounds and this success has prompted the development of new types of NPWT systems.

Browse the full report with complete Table of Content and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market

The global negative pressure wound therapy market has been segmented into product, wound type and end user. Product wise the market is broken down into conventional and single use NPWT devices. Based on wound type, the market is categorized into surgical and traumatic wounds, ulcers and burns. The ulcers segment is project to grow at a highest pace through 2025 with a CAGR of 5.3%. This report also studies the ulcers segment for diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and venous ulcers. Among hospitals and clinics, home care setting and others, hospitals and clinics are expected to emerge as the largest segment through 2025.

North America is expected to dominate the global negative pressure wound therapy market in 2025 with 45% market share in 2018; however, Asia Pacific will grow with a highest CAGR through the forecast period. North America has been a lucrative market due to population/epidemiology growth, market penetration supported by DRG changes and pricing pressure, particularly from hospitals and LTCs. In the U.S. and Europe, the players are strategizing to capture market share in acute care advance wound care by increasing direct sales force headcount, developing best-in-class pricing and tendering capabilities and segmenting customers by needs and behavior to tailor commercial model.

Direct purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/177

Major points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Wound Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by End User, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

7. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market by Region 2015-2025 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10.Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us: Ryan Johnson Account Manager - Global 3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600 Dallas, TX 75204 Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.