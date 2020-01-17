OnTrac Announces Passing of Chairman; Names Successor

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L. David Callaway, OnTrac Chairman, passed away in Manhattan, New York, surrounded by friends and family. Mr. Callaway was an integral piece of the company’s senior management team for over 30 years.



The OnTrac Board of Directors has appointed OnTrac President, Robert E. Humphrey, Jr., to the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Humphrey has been part of the OnTrac executive leadership team and board director for over 25 years. Mr. Humphrey stated he had worked with David professionally for over 30 years but also considered him a close friend that will be missed by the team.

Mr. Humphrey commented, "It is an honor to be appointed chairman of such a great organization. I am very proud of what OnTrac represents, the services we provide, and every team member that contributes to our ongoing success." The Board of Directors also appointed Thomas Fischer, Chief Financial Officer, to board director and secretary. Mr. Fischer has been with OnTrac for over 20 years. Mr. Humphrey added that Tom will be a valuable addition to our board.

About OnTrac:

OnTrac provides companies an affordable way to speed up ground delivery so they can lower their shipping costs and delight their customers with world-class service. The OnTrac service area includes California and the major metropolitan areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho—an area that is home to over 65 million consumers. OnTrac was founded in 1991 and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without the additional costs associated with national carriers. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, and integrates with over thirty different multi-carrier software providers. The OnTrac Logistics Network includes three divisions based on service offerings; overnight, messenger, and international. For more information, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com .

OnTrac Media Relations

mediarelations@ontrac.com

866.406.2300



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.