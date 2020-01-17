Economy Weekly: Week of January 13, 2020

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “The phase-one agreement leaves many issues unresolved, so tensions between the two countries may continue… What has the deal accomplished? It will bring some significant changes but comes with a big price tag for the American economy. The long-term effects might end up favoring China… While Mr. Trump and his team celebrate their ‘victory’ over China, don’t expect much fanfare among anyone else. The trade deal limits some short-term damage to the economy, but China might end up being the winner when the dust settles.” [Eswar Prasad, Professor at Cornell University, New York Times, 1/15/20]

STAT OF THE WEEK: “In 2017, the U.S. exported $186 billion in goods and services to China, and the most recent data for 2019 puts the figure at about $160 billion. To meet the targets, exports to China would have to rise to around $262 billion in 2020 and $309 billion in 2021, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. For this year, that amounts to an increase of around 60%, in what would be an unprecedented jump in bilateral trade.” [Wall Street Journal, 1/16/20 ]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED