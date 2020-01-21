The Paladin Service Department Focuses on Exceptional Customer Service

Paladin's Service Technicians focus on quality and reliability in all types of facilities and are there when you need us.

“Our team of Service Technicians receive the latest training and are there when you need us to provide you with the best service in the industry” says Mike McCormick, Paladin's Service Manager.” — Mike McCormick

VALLEY VIEW, OHIO, USA, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paladin Service Department Focuses on exceptional customer serviceReliable quality service is critical to every Facilities Manager!Mike McCormick, Paladin’s Service Department Manager, understands the importance of reliability and has the entire team focused on providing exceptional service to every customer.“Our team of Service Technicians receive the latest training and are there when you need us to provide you with the best service in the industry” says Mike. Paladin’s Technicians have experience working on a wide variety of Fire Alarm, Security, and Professional Audio Video systems in all types of facilities.The Technicians at Paladin are experienced working on most major manufacturers’ equipment and models.In addition, each of our Fire Alarm System Installation and Service Technicians are licensed with the State Fire Marshal.The members of the Service Team maintain the highest level of certifications as well as an understanding of International Fire code (IFC) and NFPA.The Paladin Service Team provides a very comprehensive list of services to customers including the following:Inspections: Fire Alarm, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hoods, Exit Signs, Emergency LightsTest and Tune: Professional Sound and Professional Audio Video Systems.Complete Repair Services: Fire Alarm, Intrusion ,CCTV, Access Control, Intercom, Paging, and Professional Audio Video Systems.Central Station Monitoring Services: Paladin provides UL and FM Approved Monitoring Services for both Commercial and Residential customers. Our wide portfolio of services allows us to provide Monitoring of your Fire Alarm, Intrusion, Elevators and Area of Rescue Systems. In addition, our services can be used nationwide through our toll-free Monitoring Service.Customized System Maintenance Program: An easy way to keep your facilities equipment operating properly while saving money at the same time is to use Paladin’s Preventative Maintenance Agreement Program. The program will save you time and money, while keeping your facilities operating safe and secure.Paladin is your “One Source Provider” for all your facility service needs!For prompt reliable quality service, Call Paladin today at 800-332-0603 to schedule your service visit!For additional information visit www.paladinps.com

Paladin Service Department



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.