Sunwing helps Canadians get out of the blues and into the sun with its Blue Monday Buster Sale

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third Monday of January – also known as Blue Monday – is considered one of the gloomiest days of the year with dreary weather, failing New Year’s resolutions and a lack of sunlight all putting a damper on peoples’ moods. To help Canadians shake off the winter blues, Sunwing is offering savings of up to 35% on all inclusive vacation packages with their Blue Monday Buster Sale.



From now until January 24, 2020, travellers can trade in winter blues for blue skies across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America during the Blue Monday Buster Sale. In addition, the tour operator is offering amazing savings of up to $500 per couple on cruise packages* and Florida flight deals where travellers can Buy 1 Seat and Get the 2nd Seat at 50% off **.

Sun-seekers who book during the promotion can score a luxury getaway for less at Royalton Suites Cancun Resort and Spa . Located just steps from the hustle and bustle of downtown Cancun , this top-rated luxury resort features a spectacular infinity pool and the adults only Level 18 Rooftop Cabana Lounge – the perfect spot to get a much-needed dose of vitamin D – with complimentary access included for Diamond Club™ guests.

Another popular resort included in the sale is Ocean Varadero El Patriarca , where vacationers can soak up the sun on Cuba ’s famous Varadero Beach. This charming property is perfect for classic sun-and-sand escapes, where guests can start their days with a delicious Cuban coffee at Mike’s Coffee before heading down to the white-sand shores or relaxing by the shimmering pools with a tropical drink in hand.

Travellers can swap out snowy roads for sparkling beaches by planning an adults only getaway at CHIC Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. This top-rated adults only resort is the perfect spot for social vacations with exciting activities both day and night, a unique mermaid pool, themed parties by the beach and an outdoor DJ booth. Guests seeking ultimate rest and relaxation can head to the lavish Royal Spa to soak in the hydrotherapy circuit or indulge in a relaxing massage.

Excursions are also a great way to shake off the winter blues and extend the holiday happiness bubble long after travellers return home. Sunwing Experiences offers a range of excursion options for every travel style, whether travellers want to set sail on a catamaran cruise or zipline high above the treetops. For a limited time, Sunwing is offering up to 20% off popular excursions.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Savings of up to $500 per couple on cruises booked by January 22, 2020 on board Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Escape, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seaside and Marella Discovery 2 for departures between January 18, 2020 and April 14, 2020.

**Buy one flight, get the second flight at 50% off the base fare before taxes on bookings made by January 24, 2020 for Sunwing flights to Daytona Beach, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and St. Pete/Clearwater for departures between now and May 8, 2020.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

