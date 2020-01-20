Integral BioSystems CEO Shikha Barman to Speak at 2020 ARVO Annual Meeting at Baltimore Convention Center May 3, 2020

Dr. Shikha Barman will speak at the WEAVR ARVO 2020 workshop on Building Drugs, Devices, and Novel Therapeutics, Sunday, May 3 from 1pm to 2:30 pm

Dr. Barman is a true visionary in her approach to drug formulations” — Client of Integral BioSystems

BALTIMORE, MD, US, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bedford, MA – January 17, 2020 – Dr. Shikha Barman, CEO of Integral BioSystems LLC, a Boston area CRO specializing in ophthalmological pharmaceutical formulation development, will be in the spotlight as a speaker during the ARVO 2020 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology WEAVR ARVO 2020 workshop on Building Drugs, Devices, and Novel Therapeutics on Sunday, May 3 from 1pm to 2:30 pm at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, MD. The title of Dr. Barman’s talk will be “Building a Translational Company: Bioengineering Applied to Optimize Ocular Drug Delivery.”With over 27 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, Dr. Barman will be on hand to discuss the specific requirements of interested attendees.About the SymposiumThe ARVO 2020 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology will cover subjects like Medicine, Eyesight, Vision, Ophthalmology, and Eye Health. This gathering of scientists, medical personnel, and representatives from related businesses combines a wide range of talks from commercial and academic figures in ophthalmological science, poster presentations about recent developments in ophthalmology, and offers of ophthalmology-related products and services. It is anticipated that over 11,000 people will participate in this Meeting.About Integral BioSystemsIntegral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman will be available to answer questions about the suitability of Integral’s recently patented drug delivery platform technologies, NanoM™ and OcuSurf™ for your particular application.



