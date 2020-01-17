Meta Financial Group, Inc.® to Announce Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings and Host Conference Call on January 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after market close. Meta will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Meta’s Investor Relations website at www.metafinancialgroup.com .



Telephone participants may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 461-9934 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. Please ask to be joined into the Meta Financial conference call, and provide conference ID 4678668 upon request. International callers should dial (636) 812-6634. A webcast replay will also be archived at www.metafinancialgroup.com for one year.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.metafinancialgroup.com .

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH ) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank® (“Meta”). Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets, and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta’s commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. Meta has a national presence and over 1,000 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brittany Kelley Elsasser

Director of Investor Relations

605-362-2423

bkelley@metabank.com







