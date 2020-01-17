Statement of Mohamed Ibn Chambas, UN Special Representative for West Africa and The Sahel, on The Gambia

The Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has over the past few weeks followed the positive evolution of the new democratic atmosphere in The Gambia.

The Special Representative congratulates the Government of The Gambia, especially the security forces for ensuring adequate security for the mass demonstrations which have taken place in Banjul without incident.

The Special Representative reiterates that the respect of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are significant indicators of a healthy democracy.

The Special Representative urges all political actors to refrain from violence while exercising their right of free assembly. He also calls on the authorities to continue to maintain a secure environment for demonstrators.



