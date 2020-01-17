Consumer Active Optical Cable Market by Technology (HDMI, Ethernet, InfiniBand, DisplayPort, and USB), and Connector Type (SFP, CFP, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

New York, Jan. 17, 2020



The global consumer active optical cable market size was valued at $80.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $383.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2019 to 2026. An active optical cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that uses optical fiber between the connectors to improve the cable’s performance. In consumer applications, these cables are majorly used for audio-video connectivity, and network connectivity. With the help of terminals, these cables can be expanded from short length to long length, and eliminates the need for multiple connections.

The market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The demand for consumer active optical cable market is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as rise in demand for higher bandwidth, increase in investments by governments to improve connectivity in China, growth in penetration of video on demand, video conferencing, gaming, and home surveillance services, and surge in demand for 4k and high definition display. However, high initial investment associated with the active optical cable and threat of hacking in optical network security hampers the market growth. Conversely, advancements in fiber optics technology is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the consumer active optical cable industry.

The consumer active optical cable market is segmented on the basis of technology, connector type, and region. The technology segment is further categorized into InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. Based on connector type, the market is divided into CFP, SFP, and others. The SFP segment accounted for the maximum share in 2018. By region, the consumer active optical cable market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Molex, LLC, Finisar Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Shenzhen Gigalight Technology, Sopto Technologies, Fujitsu, Broadcom, 3M Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Siemon.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Technology

• HDMI

• Ethernet

• InfiniBand

• DisplayPort

• USB



By Connector Type

• SFP

• CFP

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

