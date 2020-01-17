Report Description This global market intelligence offering provides detailed market opportunities in energy efficient glass industry across 15 key countries. With over 150 KPIs for each country, covering end markets, glass products, and technologies, it provides a comprehensive understanding of energy efficient glass industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 4,500+ data tables and charts.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook (2016 – 2025) – 150 KPIs Covering Market Size by Value and Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763585/?utm_source=GNW

This is a bundled offering and the user will get access to databooks for 15 countries.



Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 150 KPIs for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:



Global Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products

• Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market

o Value

o Volume

o Average Price

• Single Glazing Demand

o Value

o Volume

o Average Price

• Double Glazing Demand

o Value

o Volume

o Average Price

• Triple Glazing Demand

o Value

o Volume

o Average Price

• Smart Glass Demand

o Value

o Volume

o Average Price



Global Market Size and Forecast by Smart Glass Technology Segments

• SPD

• Electrochromic

• PDLC

• Thermochromic

• Photochromatic



Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Construction Markets

• Overall Construction

o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

o By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Residential

o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

o By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Commercial

o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

o By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Industrial

o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

o By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Institutional

o By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

o By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

o By Application (new market, replacement market)



Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Transport Sector

• By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

• By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

• By Application (new market, replacement market, smart mirror, self-cleaning / repairing, self-dimming, device embedder)



Global Energy Efficient Glass Products Market Size and Forecast by Electronics, Power, and Other Segments

• By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

• By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

• By Application (new market, replacement market)



• Country Covered:

• China

• India

• Malaysia

• Australia

• United Arab Emirates

• South Africa

• Brazil

• Mexico

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Germany

• France

• Finland

• Denmark

• United States



Reason to Buy

• In-depth Understanding of Global Energy Efficient Glass Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity trends, and industry dynamics through 150+ KPIs.

• Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks in energy efficient glass industry.

• Get Detailed View on Global Smart Glass Technology: Get in-depth understanding of growth dynamics and adoption of smart glass technologies across various end markets.

• Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume perspective for historical as well as forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763585/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.