BookNook Releases First Annual Workforce Survey for Reading Instruction Showing Need for More School Staffing

Students read books on BookNook with a caring adult

The WSRI showed low levels of satisfaction in reading achievement, with only 35.6% of school and district leaders stating they have enough headcount.

...with lower budgets for staffing and higher demands on teachers, we are often unable to adequately address the unique needs of our students, especially our DLLs.” — Sara Shenkan-Rich

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reading technology innovator BookNook today released its first annual Workforce Survey for Reading Instruction (WSRI), an in depth look at districts, schools, and Education Service Centers’ ability to provide adequate staffing and professional development for reading instruction.This survey follows the recent release of the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress , showing that reading achievement among American 4th graders has dropped to a level last seen in 2009. Unsurprisingly, the WSRI showed low levels of satisfaction in reading achievement, with only 35.6% of school and district leaders stating they have enough headcount and 43.5% indicating that all or most of their teachers are prepared to provide excellent reading instruction. Respondents consistently indicated interest in hiring more staff and providing additional training, but cited budget as a major constraint.“It’s not an exaggeration to say that early reading achievement is in a state of crisis, with only 1 in 3 fourth graders reading proficiently and no movement of that needle over the past decade,” said Michael Lombardo, Founder & CEO of BookNook. “This research paints a deeply concerning picture of the readiness of the workforce schools and families rely on to teach children what is arguably the most important academic skill in childhood development.”"This report is reflective of the increasingly difficult position both Teachers and School Administrators, such as myself, are in - with lower budgets for staffing and higher demands on teachers, we are often unable to adequately address the unique needs of our students, especially our DLLs." said Sara Shenkan-Rich, Principal at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Daly City, CA.The WRSI also included questions specifically about dual language learners (DLLs), students whose primary home language is not English. School and district leaders identified especially significant gaps for these students, with 44% of elementary schools and 47% of middle and high schools reporting that few or none of their workforce have enough preparation to support their needs.“After hearing what seemed to be echoing anecdotal themes from the schools, school districts, and nonprofits we partner with, we decided to provide a more rigorous accounting of what school leaders believe is working and what is not when it comes to providing excellent reading instruction in American schools.” says P. David Pearson, Faculty Emeritus at UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education and BookNook Advisor, in his opening letter of the report.BookNook will host webinars starting in February regarding some of the content of this report.



