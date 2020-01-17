U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that interested stockholders, investors and others may listen to the company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2019 conference call with securities analysts on January 31, at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call, which will be available via the U. S. Steel website, will cover fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results and may include forward-looking information. The company plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

U. S. Steel officials participating in the call will be; David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christine S. Breves, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Lewis, General Manager-Investor Relations.

To access the webcast, visit the website at www.ussteel.com and click “Investors.” Replays of the conference call will be available on the website after 10:30 a.m. on January 31.

Financial information, including earnings releases, certain SEC filings and other investor-related material is also available at the company’s website.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major production operations in the United States and Central Europe. The company manufactures a wide range of value-added steel sheet and tubular products. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .

CONTACTS:

Amanda Malkowski

Public Affairs Rep.

Corporate Communications

T – (412) 433-2512

E – almalkowski@uss.com



Kevin Lewis

General Manager

Investor Relations

T – (412) 433-6935

E – klewis@uss.com



