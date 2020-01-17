About this market The increasing demand for polyurethane foams in China will lead the market to register continuous growth in the forthcoming years. PU foams are increasingly being used in different industries including consumer goods, automotive, construction, furniture and bedding, and healthcare.

Such rising applications will positively impact market growth in the long run. Analysts have predicted that the polyurethane foam market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising demand for PU foams in China

One of the growth drivers of the global polyurethane foam market is the rising demand for PU foams in China. The growing construction, automotive, and packaging industries in China will drive the demand for PU foams during the forecast period.

Health hazard on use of TDI and MDI as a raw material in production of PU foams

One of the challenges in the growth of the global polyurethane foam market is the health hazard on the use of TDI and MDI as a raw material in the production of PU foams. Increasing health hazards such as skin and respiratory tract irritation, and immune sensitization due to exposure to TDI and MDI will negatively impact the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Various companies are focusing on offering HFO-based PU foam blowing agents, which can be used as replacements for HFCs and HCFCs. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

