About this market The rising penetration of smartphones and improving Internet access is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

Mobile gaming is the largest segment of the global video game market and will grow significantly during the forecast period. The continuously increasing availability of low-cost smartphones will further contribute to the growth of the video games market in emerging economies including China, India, and Mexico. Vendors are also venturing into mobile gaming platforms for providing online games and capitalizing on the mobile gaming phenomenon. Such rising improvements in Internet access will further foster the global video game market growth during the next few years. Analysts have predicted that the video game market will register a CAGR of over 9% by 2023.



Market Overview

The increasing popularity of eSports tournaments

One of the growth drivers of the global video game market is the increasing popularity of eSports tournaments. The growing popularity of eSports and the rising number of professional gamers are estimated to increase sales of gaming merchandise and accessories as well as video game software and hardware.

The growing cost of game development

One of the challenges in the growth of the global video game market is the growing cost of game development. The game publishers prefer catering to the needs of the gamers rather than risking money on new concepts. This increases the cost of game development. This factor may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Many vendors in the market are increasingly maintaining the compatibility of their games across smartphones, laptops, tablets, and PCs. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

