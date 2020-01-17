About this market The growing demand for zinc from developing countries will trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Market players are increasingly shifting their manufacturing activities in emerging economies owing to the factors including the availability of raw materials, low transportation costs, cheap labor, and less stringent government regulations on mining.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zinc Market 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588383/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, the emergence of emerging economies including China and India as the manufacturing hubs for the automobile, construction, and other industries will proliferate the zinc market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the Zinc market will register a CAGR of more than 1% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising demand for galvanized steel

One of the growth drivers of the global Zinc market is the rising demand for galvanized steel. The growing demand for galvanized steel in construction, automobile, and other industrial applications will have a positive impact on market growth.

Increase in the prices of zinc

One of the challenges in the growth of the global Zinc market is the increase in the prices of zinc. The supply-demand imbalance in the zinc market is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the Zinc market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588383/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.