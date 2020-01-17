Transdermal Patch Market Study 2020-2026 - Global Market Projected to Surpass $15 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report unravels the in-depth analysis and present statistical and non-statistical information related to the current market trends that are prevalent at the global and regional level. In addition to this, the report successfully delivers the information about the sales, dosage and price of the medications that are delivered through this route.

The report also discusses the ongoing clinical and non-clinical parameters with respect to development of global transdermal patch market and highlights the need for integration of transdermal patches in existing drug delivery methodology available to pharmaceutical companies.



Report Highlights

Global Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity: > US$ 15 Billion

Global Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline: 100 Patches In Trials

Clinical Insight on 66 Commercially/Marketed Transdermal Patches

Global Transdermal Patch Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Drug Class, Indication & Patent Information

Regional Trends & Market Insight: US, Europe & Asia-Pacific

Dosage & Price Insight on Transdermal Patch

Global Transdermal Patch Market Future Prospects



Since the advent of the transdermal drug delivery technique, there has been a continuous rise in the market of transdermal patches globally. The market growth is attributed to the advantages that are associated with the patch technique such as painless and non-invasive administration of the medication, ease of administration and the prolonged activation of the drug inside the body. The availability of large number of transdermal delivery system in the market is continuously proving to be a breakthrough and is currently undergoing by huge commercial success.



Transdermal patches offer many benefits over traditional drug delivery methodologies like pill, powder, or liquid medication. The most important and the fundamental benefit of using patches is the direct-to-bloodstream delivery while bypassing the liver's metabolic activity. This method of drug delivery is therefore a boon to the patients suffering from hepatic disorders as stress to the liver is simply bypassed. A patient's body heat activates a patch, prompting it to begin releasing medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Thus, the innovators have enough good need for development of medications mediating through this drug delivery system.



Transdermal patches can be designed to provide prolonged and controlled release of certain drugs, which can be convenient for pain-relief drugs, nicotine, and hormone products. For instance, granisetron transdermal system is a transdermal patch used to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in a regulated way. The alternative forms - intravenous injections and oral tablets, both pose challenges for patients, whereas transdermal delivery provides a more comfortable and patient-friendly delivery method.



It can be well witnessed that the patch technology is playing its part and the medication in this segment have improved a lot. Clinicians wherever possible and required are more of inclined towards its use; reasons maybe several either the condition of the patient or the extra-long duration of the therapy. The need of transdermal patch drug delivery has already gained momentum and is sure to play its part in the global pharmaceutical market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Prologue to Transdermal Patch

1.1 Overview of Transdermal Patch

1.2 Relevance of Transdermal Patch



2. Types of Transdermal Patches

2.1 Single/ Multiple-Layer Drug-in-Adhesive

2.2 Reservoir Transdermal Patches

2.3 Matrix Based Transdermal Patches

2.4 Vapor Patch

2.5 Active and Passive Patch



3. Mechanism of Transdermal Patch Drug Delivery

3.1 Properties of Transdermal Therapeutics

3.2 Components of Transdermal Patch

3.3 Mechanism of Motion Sickness, Nicotine & Female Contraceptive Transdermal Patch

3.4 Transdermal Patch v/s Traditional Drug Delivery Methods



4. Global Transdermal Patch Market Insight

4.1 Global Market Scenario

4.2 Regional Market Trends

4.2.1 United States

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific



5. Transdermal Patches for Cardiovascular Diseases - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

5.1 Clonidine Transdermal Patch (Catapres-TTS)

5.2 Nitro Glycerin Transdermal Patch



6. Opioid Drug Containing Transdermal Patches - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

6.1 Fentanyl Transdermal Patch (Duragesic)

6.2 Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch (Butrans Patch)



7. Transdermal Patches for Neurological Disorders - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

7.1 Selegiline Transdermal Patch (Emsam)

7.2 Scopolamine Transdermal Patch (Transderm-Scop)

7.3 Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch (Exelon)

7.4 Methylphenidate Transdermal Patch (Daytrana)



8. Transdermal Patch in Hormonal Therapy - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

8.1 Estradiol Transdermal Patch

8.1.1 Alora

8.1.2 Vivelle-Dot

8.2 Testosterone Transdermal Patch (Androderm)

8.3 Ethinyl Estradiol & Norelgestromin Transdermal Patch (Xulane)



9. Transdermal Patches for Other Conditions - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

9.1 Nicotine Transdermal Patch (Nicoderm CQ)

9.2 Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch (Oxytrol)



10. Global Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline Overview

10.1 By Phase

10.2 By Region/Country

10.3 By Drug Class/Molecule

10.4 By Company

10.5 By Orphan & Fast Track Status

10.6 By Mode of Action



11. Global Patch Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

11.1 Unknown

11.2 Research

11.3 Preclinical

11.4 Clinical

11.5 Phase-I

11.6 Phase-I/II

11.7 Phase-II

11.8 Phase-III

11.9 Preregistration

11.10 Registered



12. Marketed Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight



13. Global Transdermal Patch Market Dynamics

13.1 Favorable Market Parameters

13.2 Commercialization Challenges



14. Global Transdermal Patch Market Future Outlook 2026



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 3M Pharmaceuticals

15.2 Acrux

15.3 Agile Therapeutics

15.4 Allergan

15.5 ANI Pharmaceuticals

15.6 Antares Pharma

15.7 Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

15.8 Corium International

15.9 Chase Pharmaceuticals

15.10 DURECT Corporation

15.11 Endo Pharmaceuticals

15.12 Fempharm

15.13 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

15.14 Immune Pharmaceuticals

15.15 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

15.16 Ipsen Bioscience

15.17 Johnson & Johnson

15.18 LaSalle Laboratories

15.19 Lavipharm-increase

15.20 MINRAD International

15.21 NeurogesX

15.22 Noven Pharmaceuticals

15.23 NuPathe

15.24 Nuvo Research

15.25 Novartis

15.26 Pain Therapeutics

15.27 ProStrakan

15.28 Purdue Pharma

15.29 Sanofi

15.30 Scilex Pharmaceuticals

15.31 Senju Pharmaceutical

15.32 Somerset Pharmaceuticals

15.33 Teikoku Seiyaku

15.34 Therapeutic Discovery Corporation

15.35 Transdermal Delivery Solutions Corp

15.36 UCB

15.37 Xel Pharmaceuticals

15.38 Zosano Pharma



