UN Child Rights Committee to review Austria, Belarus, Costa Rica, Hungary, Rwanda and State of Palestine

The UN Child Rights Committee will meet in Geneva from 20 January to 7 February to review Austria, Belarus, Costa Rica, Hungary, Rwanda, and State of Palestine.

The above are among the 196 States parties to the Child Rights Convention and its Optional Protocols. They required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention, its Optional Protocols, as well as the Committee’s previous recommendations.

The public sessions will be held in the Ground Floor Conference Room of Palais Wilson in Geneva. A full schedule of meetings is available online here. The sessions will be webcast live at http://webtv.un.org/live, and the recommended hashtag for the meeting is #CRC83.

The Committee will hold dialogues with delegations from the respective governments and be briefed by NGOs, national human rights institutions and independent monitoring frameworks.

More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States, is available on the session webpage. Information is also available regarding media accreditation.

The Committee is scheduled to publish its findings on the respective States, known as concluding observations, here, on 13 February. The Committee will hold a press conference to present the findings on the same day at 13:00 hs in Press Room 1, Palais des Nations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.