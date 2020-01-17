When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 16, 2020 FDA Publish Date: January 16, 2020 Product Type: Cosmetics Skin Care Products Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Skin Irritation Complaints Company Name: Yes To Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Grapefruit Vitamin C Unicorn Paper Mask

Yes To Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of all lots of its Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask in response to complaints of skin irritation and redness. We have recently seen reports on social media that children have used the Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask unfortunately in skin irritation. We have also received similar reports from adults who have used the product. As such, we have decided to pull this particular product off of the shelves while we investigate the complaints that we have received and seen online.

The Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask is distributed nationwide in numerous retail and on-line outlets. No other Yes To products are included in this recall.

We apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season. While our products are all independently tested for safety, irritation, and allergy – and while we provide both warnings and instructions on our products about the potential for skin irritation – the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns.

Yes to Inc. is committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of all of our products and has maintained a strong track record of delivering quality products to our customers since our founding in 2006.

Please return the product to the retailer where purchased, if it has not been used, for a refund. Or, if you have already used the product, contact Yes To at customercare@yesto.com or by phone at 888.929.3786 on Monday – Friday between 9am – 3pm PST