Global Travel Intermediaries Market to 2023: Key Trends, Regions and Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Travel Intermediaries Market to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and an analysis of the travel intermediaries market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on the Asia-Pacific, European, and US markets. It also features profiles of some of the segment's leading players and looks at how companies can better meet their customers' needs.

Key Highlights

  • The internet has made it incredibly simple to book directly through companies' websites or research and to book through online travel agents (OTAs). This increased efficiency has been beneficial for the industry but has reduced the need for as many knowledgeable travel agents.
  • Package holidays are likely to remain popular but there are signs that they are changing slightly to suit a more demanding customer base. A survey by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) found that 59% of respondents thought that experiencing new things was more important than relaxing by a beach or a pool.
  • OTA usage is highest in the 25-34 and 35-44 age groups and then decreases with age. A similar pattern is seen with price comparison websites. In-store travel increases slightly across age groups with 20% of over 65's using them, according to a survey.

  • Gauge which are the biggest and most promising regional markets for the travel intermediaries market
  • Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key trends and growth opportunities
  • Gain an understanding of the outlook for regional markets and learn from existing successes and our recommendations.

  1. Snapshot
  2. Key Market Trends
  3. Global Key Trends
  4. Demographics
  5. Technology
  6. Sharing Economy
  7. Key Regions
  8. Europe
  9. Asia-Pacific
  10. United States
  11. Challenges & Opportunities
  12. Company Profiles
  13. TUI
  14. Booking Holdings
  15. Expedia
  16. Appendix

  • Booking Holidays
  • TUI
  • Enterprise Holdings
  • Expedia Group
  • Hays Travel
  • GetYourGuide
  • Accor
  • Airbnb
  • TripAdvisor

