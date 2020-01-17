Security Alert: Threats against Nigerien and Western Government Facilities and Locations Frequented by Westerners

Event: Several unexploded rockets were discovered on the outskirts of Niamey Tuesday, January 14, near the village of Kongou Gorou. No damage or injuries were reported.

The U.S. Embassy is aware of potential threats against Nigerien and western government buildings, and locations frequented by westerners.

The Embassy strongly advises limiting unnecessary movements during hours of darkness or travel outside of the Niamey péage (toll checkpoint). The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and provide additional information as appropriate.

Actions to Take:

Review your personal security plans.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert in locations frequented by Westerners.

Monitor local media for updates.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Niamey, Niger

+227 20 72 26 61

+227 99 49 90 66 (after hours)

ConsulateNiamey@state.gov

ne.usembassy.gov



