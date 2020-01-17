There were 627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,809 in the last 365 days.

Alphabet Inc. Tech Ecosystem Report, 2019 - Technology Innovations, Digital Transformation Strategies, Product Launches, Partnership Strategies

The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Alphabet Inc." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alphabet Inc. (Alphabet) is a multinational technology conglomerate. Google is its largest business, providing Internet-related products and services such as online advertising, search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

The report provides information and insights, including:

  • Insights of its digital transformation strategies
  • Details of various partnerships and acquisition network map, ventures, in-house launches, and other industry innovation programs
  • Detailed overview of Alphabet Inc.'s technology centers and innovation programs and financial highlights

  • Gain insights into Alphabet Inc.'s technology innovations.
  • Gain insights into its Digital Transformation Strategy.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnership strategies of Alphabet Inc.
  • Gain insights into various disruptive technologies and tech initiatives of the Company.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Overview
  2. Digital Transformation Strategy
  3. Accelerator Programs and Innovation Centers
  4. Technology Focus
  5. Technology Initiatives
  6. GV, CapitalG, Gradient Ventures
  7. Investments
  8. Acquisitions
  9. Partner, Investor, and Acquisition Network Map
  10. ICT Budget & Contracts
  11. Key Executives

Companies Mentioned

  • Google
  • Mayo Clinic
  • Telkom Kenya
  • SambaNova
  • Collibra
  • UiPath
  • Botkeeper

