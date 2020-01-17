Alphabet Inc. Tech Ecosystem Report, 2019 - Technology Innovations, Digital Transformation Strategies, Product Launches, Partnership Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Alphabet Inc." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Alphabet Inc. (Alphabet) is a multinational technology conglomerate. Google is its largest business, providing Internet-related products and services such as online advertising, search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.



The report provides information and insights, including:



Insights of its digital transformation strategies

Details of various partnerships and acquisition network map, ventures, in-house launches, and other industry innovation programs

Detailed overview of Alphabet Inc.'s technology centers and innovation programs and financial highlights

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Alphabet Inc.'s technology innovations.

Gain insights into its Digital Transformation Strategy.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnership strategies of Alphabet Inc.



Gain insights into various disruptive technologies and tech initiatives of the Company.

Key Topics Covered



Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerator Programs and Innovation Centers Technology Focus Technology Initiatives GV, CapitalG, Gradient Ventures Investments Acquisitions Partner, Investor, and Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget & Contracts Key Executives

Companies Mentioned



Google

Mayo Clinic

Telkom Kenya

SambaNova

Collibra

UiPath

Botkeeper

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f57d9q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.