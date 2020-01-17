Global Geofoams Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Geofoams Market Size study, by Type, by Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geofoams Market:

Executive Summary

Global Geofoams Market is valued approximately USD 739.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Geofoams are extruded polystyrene (XPS) or expanded polystyrene (EPS) which are manufactured into lightweight blocks that come with desired strength and protection against heat or frost. Geofoams are polymer-based materials and are categorized under cellular geosynthetics. The construction industry is the primary consumer of geofoams, having application in road repair and in other concrete parts of a building. Further, infrastructural growth in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Mexico is one of the key factors driving the adoption of Geofoams across the forecast period. Also, innovations in the field of geofoams for the development of low-cost and effective geofoam products as well as maintenance of existing infrastructure in developed countries is expected to fuel the demand for Geofoams.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4845834-global-geofoams-market-size-study-by-type-expanded

The regional analysis of global Geofoams market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising economies in the region like China, Japan, south Korea. With growing infrastructure spending by the government and robust growth in residential and commercial construction are expected to drive the demand for geofoams in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) (US)

Amvic Building Systems (Canada)

ACH Foam Technologies, LLC (US)

Jablite (UK)

Expol Ltd. (New Zealand)

Foam Products Corporation (US)

Harbor Foam (US)

Airfoam Industries Ltd. (Canada)

Pacific Allied Products Ltd. (US)

Thermafoam LLC (US)

Groupe Legerlite Inc. (Canada)

Insulation Corporation of America (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Geofoam

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Geofoam

By Application:

Road & Highway Construction

Road Widening

Bridge Abutment

Bridge Underfill

Culverts, Pipeline & Buried Structures

Building & Infrastructure

Compensating Foundations

Slope Stabilization

Stadium & Theatre Seating

Foundation for Lightweight Structures

Dam Construction

Airport Runways & Taxiways

Others

Railway Embankment

Green Roofs

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4845834-global-geofoams-market-size-study-by-type-expanded

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.