There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,855 in the last 365 days.

2020 Rapid Lateral Flow Diagnostics Market: Africa, Asia, Latin America---Dengue Fever, H. Pylori, HBs Ag, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Typhoid Fever

This unique 8-country report provides granular data not available from any other source.  . Lateral Flow Tests Analyzed in the Report -Dengue Fever.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2020 Rapid Lateral Flow Diagnostics Market: Africa, Asia, Latin America---Dengue Fever, H. Pylori, HBs Ag, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Typhoid Fever" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838909/?utm_source=GNW
-Helicobacter Pylori
-HBs Ag
-Syphilis
-Toxoplasmosis
-Typhoid Fever

Country Analyses

Brazil
India
Indonesia
Iraq
Peru
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Vietnam

Sales and Market Share Analysis

For each test and country, the report provides sales and market shares for the following suppliers:

Abbott/Alere
Abnova
Arkray
Beckman Coulter/Danaher
bioMerieux
Biopanda
Bio-Rad
EMDMIllipore
IDL Biotech
J Mitra
LifeAssay
Meridan Bioscience
Quidel
Trinity Biotech
Wama

List of Tables

Table 1
Dengue Fever
Rapid Lateral Flow Testing Market
Volume And Sales Forecasts By Country

Table 2
Helicobacter Pylori
Rapid Lateral Flow Testing Market
Volume And Sales Forecasts By Country

Table 3
HBsAg
Rapid Lateral Flow Testing Market
Volume And Sales Forecasts By Country

Table 4
Syphilis
Rapid Lateral Flow Testing Market
Volume And Sales Forecasts By Country

Table 5
Toxoplasmosis
Rapid Lateral Flow Testing Market
Volume And Sales Forecasts By Country

Table 6
Typhoid Fever
Rapid Lateral Flow Testing Market
Volume And Sales Forecasts By Country

Table 7
Brazil
Dengue Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 8
India
Dengue Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 9
Indonesia
Dengue Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 10
Iraq
Dengue Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 11
Peru
Dengue Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 12
Saudi Arabia
Dengue Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 13
South Africa
Dengue Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 14
Vietnam
Dengue Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 15
Brazil
H. Pylori Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 16
India
H. Pylori Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 17
Indonesia
H. Pylori Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 18
Iraq
H. Pylori Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 19
Peru
H. Pylori Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 20
Saudi Arabia
H. Pylori Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 21
South Africa
H. Pylori Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 22
Vietnam
H. Pylori Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 23
Brazil
HBsAg Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 24
India
HBsAg Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 25
Indonesia
HBsAg Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 26
Iraq
HBsAg Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 27
Peru
HBsAg Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 28
Saudi Arabia
HBsAg Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 29
South Africa
HBsAg Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 30
Vietnam
HBsAg Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 31
Brazil
Syphilis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 32
India
Syphilis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 33
Indonesia
Syphilis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 34
Iraq
Syphilis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 35
Peru
Syphilis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 36
Saudi Arabia
Syphilis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 37
South Africa
Syphilis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 38
Vietnam
Syphilis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 39
Brazil
Toxoplasmosis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 40
India
Toxoplasmosis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 41
Indonesia
Toxoplasmosis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 42
Iraq
Toxoplasmosis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 43
Peru
Toxoplasmosis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 44
Saudi Arabia
Toxoplasmosis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 45
South Africa
Toxoplasmosis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 46
Vietnam
Toxoplasmosis Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 47
Brazil
Typhoid Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 48
India
Typhoid Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 49
Indonesia
Typhoid Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 50
Iraq
Typhoid Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 51
Peru
Typhoid Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 52
Saudi Arabia
Typhoid Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 53
South Africa
Typhoid Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers

Table 54
Vietnam
Typhoid Fever Lateral Flow Market
Estimated Sales And Market Shares Of Major Suppliers
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838909/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.