Global Directory of Polyurethane Systems Houses in the Americas

These reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses – approximately 82 companies in the Americas – with their full contact details, systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc.

New York, Jan. 17, 2020

They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.



REGIONAL COVERAGE IS AS FOLLOWS:• Americas



INFORMATION PROVIDED FOR EACH SYSTEMS HOUSE (where available):• Contact details

• Company profile

• Ownership

• Number of employees

• Annual turnover

• Systems applications/types

• Trade names

• System production capacity

• Distribution network

• Contact names



METHODOLOGY:Where possible the information contained in the profiles has been gathered from the companies themselves. Where this has not been possible, a variety of public domain sources have been used, backed up by IAL’s in-depth knowledge of the global polyurethane industry and markets.



CONTENTS OF EACH VOLUME

1. Introduction

• Scope of study

• End-use markets

• Methodology

• Definition of a systems house

2. Market & Technical Background

• Technical background

• Market background

3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems

Profiles of the following companies, with full

details of their regional systems houses:

• BASF Polyurethanes

• Covestro

• Dainippon Ink & Chemicals (DIC)

(Asia-Pacific volume only)

• Dow Chemical

• Huntsman Polyurethanes

• MCNS (Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Urethanes)

(Asia-Pacific volume only)

4. Systems House Profiles by Country

Country Coverage:

Americas –

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Canada

- Chile

- Colombia

- Mexico

- Panama

- USA

- Venezuela

