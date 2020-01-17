The B2C E-Commerce Market in Southeast Asia, 2019-2025 - B2C E-Commerce Expanding Rapidly in the Philippines

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Online retail sales volume in Indonesia highest in Southeast Asia

The leading economy among the six nations included in the report is Indonesia, one of the most populous countries in the world. The principal portal to the Internet and the pathway for the majority of online purchases in 2018 in Indonesia was a smartphone.



Projections of the rapid growth of online commerce in Vietnam move it to second place in the region by the end of this year, bumping Thailand to third among the Southeast Asian sales volume leaders. A trend propelling digital sales in several countries of the region is social commerce.



B2C E-Commerce expanding rapidly in the Philippines

While rapid growth rates of online sales are characteristic of the six countries covered in this report other than Singapore, already a mature market, it is the Philippines that is the growth leader in Southeast Asia. The report indicates that the growth in this part of the world has attracted the attention of regional and global online merchants as exemplified by Alibaba's partnership with Singapore-based Lazada.

1. Management Summary

2. Regional

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, 2018e & 2023f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2023f

B2C E-Commerce Sales by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, in USD billion, 2015, 2018e & 2025f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e - 2025f

Top 10 Most Visited E-Commerce Platforms, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, Q1 2019

Top 10 Shopping Apps by Most Active Monthly Users, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, Q1 2019

3. Indonesia

3.1. Overview

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, May 2019

3.2. Trends

Smartphone User Penetration, in % of Mobile Phone Users, 2015 - 2018

Breakdown of Devices Used to Access E-Commerce Websites, in % of E-Commerce Users, 2018e

M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2018

Breakdown of E-Commerce by Local and Cross-Border, According to Buyers and Sellers, in %, 2018e

Breakdown of E-Commerce Sales by Social Commerce and Retail E-Commerce, in USD billion, 2017 & 2022f

3.3. Sales & Shares

Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Sector, 2015, 2018e & 2025f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2018 & 2023f

E-Commerce Share of Retail Sales, in %, 2019f

3.4. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f

Breakdown of Frequency of Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users, March 2019

3.5. Products

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

3.6. Payment

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, September 2018

3.7. Delivery

Breakdown of Main Drivers for Online Shopping, in % of E-Commerce Users, 2018e

3.8. Players

B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, May 2019

Most Used E-Commerce Websites, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Product Categories Purchased from the Top Local Online Shopping Websites, May 2018

4. Vietnam

5. Thailand

6. Malaysia

7. Singapore

8. Philippines



