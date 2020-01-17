Global Synthetic Fibers Market By Type (Polyester, Nylon, Acrylics, Polyolefin) Overview & Analysis Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds "Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2020" to its research database. The complete research is spread across 150+ pages

The global synthetic fibers market was worth $ 147.16 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 5% and reach $175.06 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic fibers market is expected to grow at a rate of about 5% and reach $175.06 billion by 2023. Synthetic fiber is used in a broad range of applications, including the textile industry and home furnishings, owing to its physical and chemical properties such as high durability and stain-resistant characteristics. However, synthetic fibers are non-biodegradable and affect the environment negatively. As a result, governments impose stringent regulations to curb the use of synthetic fibers, restraining the growth of the market.

The synthetic fibers market consists of sales of synthetic fibers. Fibers are man-made textile synthetic fibers which are usually made from natural materials, such as rayon and acetate from cellulose, or regenerated protein synthetic fibers from zein or casein, as well as fully synthetic synthetic fibers such as nylon or acrylic synthetic fibers.

Request For A Sample For The Global Synthetic Fibers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2685&type=smp

The global synthetic fibers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The synthetic fibers market is segmented into polyester, nylon, acrylics, polyolefin, and others.

By Geography - The global synthetic fibers is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific synthetic fibers market accounts for the largest share with around 50% of the market.

Trends In The Synthetic Fibers Industry

Increased demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials or advanced composite materials is increasing the need for synthetic fibers. Marine, medical, sporting goods, pressure vessels, and reinforcement materials industries are the significant applications for the specialty synthetic fiber market. Growth in these markets is driving the synthetic fibers market.

Potential Opportunities In The Synthetic Fibers Market

With increase in use in end-user industries, the scope and potential for the global synthetic fibers market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Bombay Dyeing, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Indorama Corporation, Lenzing AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), Teijin Limited, Toray Chemical Korea, Inc., and Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic fibers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts synthetic fibers market size and growth for the global synthetic fibers market, synthetic fibers market share, synthetic fibers market players, synthetic fibers market size, synthetic fibers market segments and geographies, synthetic fibers market trends, synthetic fibers market drivers and synthetic fibers market restraints, synthetic fibers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic fibers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global synthetic fibers market

Data Segmentations: synthetic fibers market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Synthetic Fibers Market Organizations Covered: Bombay Dyeing, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Indorama Corporation, Lenzing AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), Teijin Limited, Toray Chemical Korea, Inc., and Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, synthetic fibers market customer information, synthetic fibers market product/service analysis – product examples, synthetic fibers market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global synthetic fibers market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Synthetic Fibers Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the synthetic fibers market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Synthetic Fibers Sector: The report reveals where the global synthetic fibers industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Purchase a copy of this report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2685

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2020:

Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market By Segments (Textiles, Leather, Paints And Coatings, Plastic And Cosmetics), By Type, By Key Players And By Geography – Global Forecast To 2022 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-dye-and-pigment-market

Plastic Materials And Resins Market By Types (High Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Polystyrene, Poly-Vinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyurethane And Others), By Trends (Technological Developments, Environmentally Friendly Products, Automated Manufacturing, Use Of Recycled Plastic Products As Raw Material) By Companies And By Regions – Global Forecast To 2022

Chemicals By End Use Global Market Report 2020



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.