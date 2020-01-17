There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,864 in the last 365 days.

Germany Facility Management (FM) Market Outlook, 2024 - Increasing Demand for Customized Solutions for Different In-House & Outsourced FM

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Facility Management Market By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support & Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), By Spending Pattern (In-House & Outsourced), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the facility management market stood at $ 71.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% to reach $ 106.6 billion by 2024.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for customized solutions for different in-house and outsourced facility management. Moreover, rising number of commercial and residential buildings in major cities is further pushing demand for facility management services across the country.

Additionally, rapid infrastructure development along with rising focus on integrated facility management services is anticipated to positively influence Germany facility management market over the coming years. Property and cleaning services accounted for the largest share in the market on account of large-scale development of real estate projects and growing infrastructure developments across the country.

The report discusses the following aspects of Facility Management in Germany:

  • Facility Management Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis-By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support & Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), By Spending Pattern (In-House & Outsourced)
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Satisfaction level
4.2. Factors Considered for Purchasing

5. Germany Facility Management Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Services (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support and Others)
5.2.2. By Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial)
5.2.3. By Spending Pattern (In-House and Outsourced)
5.2.4. By Region (North-east, Northwest, Southwest and Southeast)
5.2.5. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Services
5.3.2. By Application
5.3.3. By Spending Pattern
5.3.4. By Region

6. Germany Property Services Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application
6.2.2. By Region

7. Germany Cleaning Services Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Application
7.2.2. By Region

8. Germany Catering Services Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Application
8.2.2. By Region

9. Germany Security Services Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Application
9.2.2. By Region

10. Germany Support Services Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Application
10.2.2. By Region

11. Germany Other Services Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Application
11.2.2. By Region

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
12.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

15. Germany Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competitive Benchmarking
16.2. Company Profiles
16.2.1. STRABAG SE
16.2.2. Bilfinger SE
16.2.3. Dussmann Group
16.2.4. Compass Group PLC
16.2.5. WISAG Facility Service Holding GmbH
16.2.6. Vinci SA
16.2.7. SPIE Group
16.2.8. Gegenabuer Holding SE
16.2.9. Aramark
16.2.10. Cushman & Wakefield PLC
16.2.11. ISS Facilities Services Inc.
16.2.12. Sodexo Inc.
16.2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)
16.2.14. Apleona GmbH
16.2.15. KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG

17. Strategic Recommendations

