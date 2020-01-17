Germany Facility Management (FM) Market Outlook, 2024 - Increasing Demand for Customized Solutions for Different In-House & Outsourced FM

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Facility Management Market By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support & Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), By Spending Pattern (In-House & Outsourced), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the facility management market stood at $ 71.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% to reach $ 106.6 billion by 2024.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for customized solutions for different in-house and outsourced facility management. Moreover, rising number of commercial and residential buildings in major cities is further pushing demand for facility management services across the country.



Additionally, rapid infrastructure development along with rising focus on integrated facility management services is anticipated to positively influence Germany facility management market over the coming years. Property and cleaning services accounted for the largest share in the market on account of large-scale development of real estate projects and growing infrastructure developments across the country.



The report discusses the following aspects of Facility Management in Germany:

Facility Management Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis-By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support & Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Residential), By Spending Pattern (In-House & Outsourced)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of Facility Management in Germany

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, Facility Management distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Satisfaction level

4.2. Factors Considered for Purchasing



5. Germany Facility Management Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Services (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support and Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial)

5.2.3. By Spending Pattern (In-House and Outsourced)

5.2.4. By Region (North-east, Northwest, Southwest and Southeast)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Services

5.3.2. By Application

5.3.3. By Spending Pattern

5.3.4. By Region



6. Germany Property Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application

6.2.2. By Region



7. Germany Cleaning Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application

7.2.2. By Region



8. Germany Catering Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application

8.2.2. By Region



9. Germany Security Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application

9.2.2. By Region



10. Germany Support Services Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.2. By Region



11. Germany Other Services Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Application

11.2.2. By Region



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

12.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. Germany Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competitive Benchmarking

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. STRABAG SE

16.2.2. Bilfinger SE

16.2.3. Dussmann Group

16.2.4. Compass Group PLC

16.2.5. WISAG Facility Service Holding GmbH

16.2.6. Vinci SA

16.2.7. SPIE Group

16.2.8. Gegenabuer Holding SE

16.2.9. Aramark

16.2.10. Cushman & Wakefield PLC

16.2.11. ISS Facilities Services Inc.

16.2.12. Sodexo Inc.

16.2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

16.2.14. Apleona GmbH

16.2.15. KUTTER GmbH & Co. KG



17. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hy5xc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

