Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market worth $13.1 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Product & Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software), Method (Ultrasound Screening, Cell Free DNA Test), Application (Trisomy, Microdeletions, Monosomy), End-user (Diagnostic Labs) – Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $13.1 billion by 2027.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), a novel genetic screening method based on the analysis of cell-free deoxyribose nucleic acid (cf-DNA) of the fetus in the maternal plasma is considered as a valuable test for the pregnant women to provide early diagnosis of genetic disorders. NIPT offers several advantages over conventional prenatal testing procedures; in addition to being non-invasive, these tests offer shorter turnaround times, lower risk to fetus and pregnant women during testing, and high accuracy. Increasing occurrences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus with the increase in maternal age, availability of the partial reimbursement policies for NIPT services in some of the countries, and developments in new technologies are the key factors driving steady growth in the global NIPT market.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5068

Advancements in genome sequencing technologies reduce turnaround time and the complexity of diagnosis with next-generation sequencing (NGS). NGS technology provides several opportunities to develop non-invasive diagnostic procedures for early and accurate detection of various genetic disorders. Furthermore, the advent of genome sequencing technologies in the life science industry has enabled the companies to detect the genetic diseases at an early stage and provide accurate results to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in January 2019, Yourgene Health plc (U.K.) launched the Sage 32 plex test which uses ThermoFisher’s Ion Torrent sequencing technology to detect placental DNA in a maternal blood sample to provide enhanced flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness to its users. In September 2018, Premaitha Health plc partnered with Illumina Inc. to use the Illumina’s sequencing technology for the test developed by Premaitha. Such developments are further expected to drive the NIPT market during the forecast period.

The non-invasive prenatal testing market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2027– by product & solutions, method, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional level.

Based on product & solutions, the kits/consumables segment commanded the largest share in 2019 due to increasing incidences of chromosomal abnormalities, rise in the number of tests and products for NIPT, and improvement of approvals or licenses for assays.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5068

On the basis of application, Trisomies application segment commanded a major share in the overall NIPT market and is also expected to grow at a lucrative rate in the next 5-7 years, primarily due to rising incidences of trisomy with the increasing maternal age, and higher accuracy and lower cost of the NIPT methods to detect trisomy as compared to other invasive methods.

On the basis of end user, diagnostic laboratories commanded the largest share of the overall NIPT market in 2019, primarily due to the availability of well-equipped facilities and trained/skilled technicians. Moreover, significant investments by government agencies to improve healthcare infrastructure also depicted the largest share of the diagnostic laboratories.

The report also includes extensive assessment of regional/country level scenarios and the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016–2019). The non-invasive prenatal testing market has witnessed number of new product launches, agreements, partnerships & collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions in the recent years. For instance, in June 2019, Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) launched the VeriSeq NIPT Solution v2, with the ability to screen for a broader range of chromosomal and sub-chromosomal conditions within 10 weeks of gestation with single maternal blood draw. In March 2018, Natera Inc. (U.S.) partnered with QIAGEN N.V to develop cutting-edge, cell-free DNA assays for QIAGEN's GeneReader NGS System.

The global NIPT market is highly fragmented with the presence of key players, such as Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) (China), Eurofins LifeCodexx (Germany), Natera, Inc. (U.S.), Igenomix S.L (Spain), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), and Yourgene Health plc (U.K.) among others.

Browse key industry insights: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market-5068/

Scope of the Report:

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Product & Solutions

Kits / Consumables

Systems Nuchal Translucency Ultrasound Devices Next-Generation Sequencing Systems Microarrays Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments

Software

Market by Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Method

Ultrasound Screening

Cell free DNA Screening

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Application

Trisomy Detection

Microdeletions Syndrome

Sex Chromosomal Abnormalities

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include sex determination and cystic fibrosis

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5068

Related Reports:

Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Type (Consumables, NGS Platform, Software), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Targeted), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation), Application (Clinical, Research), End User - Global Forecasts to 2025, read more: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/next-generationg-sequencing-market-5040/

Clinical Genomics Market by Test Type (Diagnostic, Genetic, Newborn Screening, Prenatal, Carrier Screening), Software, Method (Molecular, Chromosomal, Biochemical Tests), End User (Hospitals and Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2023, read more: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/clinical-genomics-market-forecast-2023/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.