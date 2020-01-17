Plumbing Fixtures Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Plumbing Fixtures Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Plumbing Fixtures Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of "Plumbing Fixtures Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Plumbing Fixtures Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Plumbing Fixtures market. This report focused on Plumbing Fixtures market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Plumbing Fixtures Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Geberit AG

Jacuzzi, Inc

Kohler Co

Masco Corporation

LIXIL Group Corporation

TOTO

Roca Sanitario S.A

Moen Incorporated

When talking about plumbing fixtures, each one of them comes with a drain and one or more water outlets. In some instances, the drain in these fixtures will have a device that can be manipulated. The purpose of this device is to block the drain when water flow is not required. In any construction project, irrespective of whether it is a commercial building or home building, fixtures to meet the plumbing needs are essential. Without them, the building cannot get water supply. So, it is obvious that this industry has never-ending market demand.

Here comes a question, will a reduction in the construction projects bring down the market for these fixtures? Yes, of course, there might be a reduction in the demand, but still, old buildings also need these fixtures. So, the demand will not completely go away be it any part of the world. Above all, increasing usage of present-day bathrooms and the kitchen at the international level is predicted to increase the demand for plumbing fixtures in the forthcoming years. In turn, it is expected that there will be strong market growth for these fixtures.

Fondness for kitchens and washrooms that are not just functional but also have an attractive appeal is also increasing among the urban population. Nowadays, there is growing favoritism for ceramic materials in sanitary ware. This is due to the heat tolerance feature as well. Major types of fixtures for plumbing needs include drains, taps, faucets, showers, toilets, sinks and bathtubs. With all these things, the market for plumbing fixtures for kitchen and bathroom renovation projects is also never-ending. Nevertheless, the high cost of sophisticated fittings and fixtures and complexities associated with the maintenance of these fixtures might probably act as limiting factors for the expansion of the market for these fixtures.

Segmentation:

The market segmentation for plumbing fixtures is done on different grounds. It is done based on material, product and application. Materials include plastics, metal and vitreous China. As far as product segmentation is concerned, it is segmented into toilet fixtures & fittings, sink fixtures & fittings, kitchen fixtures & Fittings and bathroom fixtures & fittings. By application, it is segmented into the commercial and residential applications.

The Vitreous China category is predicted to fund the huge share in the market. The reason is that it is the most inexpensive substance for household plumbing fixtures like washbasins, urinals and toilet bowls. Plastic fixtures made from different materials like acrylic, cast polymer and fiberglass is projected to grow at the highest rate during the period 2019 and 2027.

Regional Overview:

The global market for plumbing fixtures has been geographically segmented into five major regions. They are Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific segment commands the major share in the global market for this product. This is because of increased construction activities. It is also due to the increase in investments for smart homes and buildings in the developing economy in this region.

Instigation of water supply projects for providing drinking water in areas that are prone to drought and increased the production of pipes contribute to the expansion of the market for plumbing fixtures in the Asia Pacific Region.

Latest Industry News:

According to the latest news, the internation Plumbing Fixtures market is estimated at the US $80.85 Billion in the year 2017. It is predicted to touch the US $125.90 Billion by the year 2026. It is expected to happen at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period according to Maximize Market Research.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Plumbing Fixtures Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Plumbing Fixtures Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Plumbing Fixtures industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Plumbing Fixtures industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

