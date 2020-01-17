There were 661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,860 in the last 365 days.

Global Tobacco Harm Reduction Policies, Country-By-Country, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tobacco Harm Reduction Policies Country-By-Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The approach to harm reduction around the world is diverse, and whilst some countries have welcomed the concept, many others in fact restrict the use of reduced-risk nicotine-containing products (including e-cigarettes) - with some banning them completely.

This report provides an overview of selected countries from around the world, with a specific focus on harm-reduction policy in relation to tobacco use.

Countries Covered

  • Brazil
  • China
  • Egypt
  • France
  • Germany
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Nigeria
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Turkey
  • UK
  • United Arab Emirates
  • US

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61xds7

