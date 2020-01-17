Ooredoo Myanmar Case Study, 2020: Low-Latency Live Mobile Streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 w/ Mahindra Comviva, Business & Digital Services Strategy, Analysis of Challenges

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Ooredoo Myanmar delivered low-latency live mobile streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 with Mahindra Comviva" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This case study provides:

An introduction to Ooredoo Myanmar's business and digital services strategy

Implementation details of the exclusive live-streaming service of the FIFA World Cup 2018 through its My Ooredoo app

An analysis of the challenges of linear and mobile TV/video services and their strategic importance to digital operators

Information about the business benefits that Ooredoo Myanmar has achieved to date

Ooredoo Myanmar and Mahindra Comviva accomplished the challenging task of delivering a low-latency, high-quality live event stream over mobile networks to multiple devices with a rapid deployment timeframe of only 2 weeks.



Ooredoo Myanmar wants to protect and grow its mobile market share by offering new digital services, with the aim of increasing data usage and attracting new customers. One step towards this goal was the operator's exclusive mobile live-streaming service for the FIFA World Cup 2018, which was implemented in partnership with Mahindra Comviva. The success of the service gave a significant boost to the operator's mobile ARPU and customer satisfaction, and also bolstered its digital service provider brand.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yfhz1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.