Dumplings Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

January 17, 2020

Dumplings Industry

Dumplings are a broad segment made from different dough wrapped around a sweet or savory filling. Dumpling dough can be made from different flours, bread, potatoes, and others. Its preparation, fillings, varieties, and product types depend greatly according to the region, such as African dumplings, American dumplings, Asian dumplings, Caribbean and Latin America dumplings, European dumplings, and others. All these products are quite different from each other.

Dumplings are made from different kinds of fillings and prepared in multiple methods like steaming, frying, steaming, baking, and simmering. Different dumplings have different nutritional values. However, most of the dumplings are considered healthy as they contain fewer calories than that of other appetizers and main course meals. Some of the dumplings like Gyoza, Pierogi, Ravioli, Char Siu Bao, and Pastéis contain good healthy fillings. For instance, samosa, a popular Indian form of dumpling is usually oily and unhealthy and changing the filling and cooking styles of samosa make it healthy. Though steamed dumplings are healthier than fried dumplings, the difference in the calorie count between the two depends on the filling. The rise in demand for the healthy food products will drive the demand for dumplings during the forecast period.

The dumplings market consists of leading dumpling makers with various product and service portfolios and a larger geographic footprint. Product portfolio, brand value, pricing, proper marketing and communication help vendors increase their market share and sales. To survive and succeed in the market, the players have the need to distinguish their products using unique and clear value propositions.

This report focuses on Dumplings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dumplings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JINOMOTO

CJ Group

Genaral Mills

Wei-Chuan

Conagra Brands

CSC Brand

Harvest Time Foods

J&J Snack Foods

Jians Dumplings

Juans

KETTLE CUISINE

Lucky Foods

Nestlé

Riviana Foods

WayFong

Segment by Type

Frozen dumplings

Ready-to-eat dumplings

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Convenience stores

Cash and carry stores

Others

Regional Description

Region-wise, the Dumplings market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. North America has the highest market share in terms of Dumplings types, which is attributed to the large consumer base and presence of production facilities in the region. The region is also set to give ample opportunities due to the increased spending power of the people. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the Dumplings market during the forecast period.

Method of Research

The methods of research used in this market report is observational market research, a qualitative research method, where the research is primarily done by observing the subjects in a natural or controlled environment. Further, the report also used competitive analysis, a highly strategic and specific form of market research, where all the Dumplings competitors are thoroughly analyzed.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Dumplings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dumplings

1.2 Dumplings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dumplings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Frozen dumplings

1.2.3 Ready-to-eat dumplings

1.3 Dumplings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Dumplings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hypermarkets and supermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience stores

1.3.4 Cash and carry stores

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Dumplings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Dumplings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Dumplings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Dumplings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Dumplings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Dumplings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dumplings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Dumplings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Dumplings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Dumplings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Dumplings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dumplings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Dumplings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dumplings Business

7.1 JINOMOTO

7.1.1 JINOMOTO Dumplings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Dumplings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 JINOMOTO Dumplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CJ Group

7.2.1 CJ Group Dumplings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Dumplings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CJ Group Dumplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Genaral Mills

7.3.1 Genaral Mills Dumplings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Dumplings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Genaral Mills Dumplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Wei-Chuan

7.5 Conagra Brands

7.6 CSC Brand

7.7 Harvest Time Foods

7.8 J&J Snack Foods

7.9 Jians Dumplings

7.10 Juans

7.11 KETTLE CUISINE

7.12 Lucky Foods

7.13 Nestlé

7.14 Riviana Foods

7.15 WayFong

Continued...

