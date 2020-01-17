Frost Radar in the Global Enterprise Desktop Phone Market

The global team of analysts and consultants continuously research a wide range of industries across the globe. The primary and secondary analysis spans the entire value chain, identifying organizations that consistently develop new growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future and a proven ability to effectively address emerging challenges and opportunities.

The research and analysis is the foundation of the radar, a robust analytical tool that benchmarks companies’ innovation focus and growth performance in a given market. The dynamic solution offers frequent rating and positioning of companies that are agitating, contending or revolutionizing the industryradar in the enterprise desktop phone market evaluates global Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) and Internet Protocol (IP) desktop phone vendors that generate at least USD 15 million in annual revenues.



Both independent endpoint vendors and enterprise communications and collaboration vendors offering a visible portfolio of enterprise endpoints are included. The analysis excludes desktop phone vendors that focus mainly on the small office/ home office (SOHO) segment. The enterprise communications endpoints market is in a state of constant flux. Over the last two decades, the diversity and accessibility of communications devices and software endpoints has exponentially increased due to continuous rapid innovation. Today, enterprise communications endpoints encompass a wide variety of hardware-centric devices, as well as a gamut of software communications and collaboration services.Despite the mature stage of the desktop phone market, claims of the “death” of the IP desktop phone are far from reality. Even with the wide variety of endpoints in today’s workspaces, This research shows that business desktop phones continue to be used by a considerable 92.0% of the world’s business users. This translates to an estimated installed base of 480.8 million desktop phones , of which 283.8 million are TDM desktop phones and 196.9 million are IP desktop phones. Yet, technology usage habits have dramatically changed. More business workers are diversifying the tools they use to communicate and collaborate with others, particularly with respect to mobile phones and software services. However, desk sets are still seen by many professionals as the most reliable, convenient, secure and easy way to have business conversations. In 2018, circa 24.5 million enterprise IP phones and 2.7 million TDM phones were shipped globally. The global enterprise desktop phone market is made of more than 50 vendors of TDM and IP desktop phones. Some are independent enterprise endpoint vendors, while others offer devices as part of their larger enterprise communications and collaboration portfolio.Our first global enterprise desktop phone market Radar delivers an analysis of 14 of the largest desktop phone vendor today including: Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE), AudioCodes, Avaya, Cisco, Grandstream, Huawei, Mitel, NEC, Panasonic, Poly, Samsung, Snom, Unify, and Yealink.

