Digital Banking Platform and Services Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Banking Platform and Services market will register a 14.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15370 million by 2025, from $ 8999.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Banking Platform and Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Banking Platform and Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Digital Banking Platform and Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
PC
Mobile
PC had a market share of 67% in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Retail Digital Banking
SME Digital Banking
Corporate Digital Banking
SME Digital Banking is the greatest segment of Digital Banking Platform and Services application, with a share of 67% in 2018.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Urban FT
SAP
Kony
Technisys
Infosys Finacle
Backbase
Q2 Holdings
NCR Corporation
Finastra
Alkami
Crealogix
Sopra Banking Software
Tata Consultancy Services
Mobilearth
Fiserv
FIS Global
i-exceed
Oracle
Temenos
Intellect Design Arena
