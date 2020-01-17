Visit of Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa to India

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Dr Naledi Pandor, accompanied by a senior officials delegation is visiting India from 14-17 January, 2020. During the visit, she will participate in the Fifth Raisina Dialogue Conference which has been organised on the theme of "21@20: navigating the Alpha Century”. She will also co-chair with External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, the 10th India-South Africa Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in New Delhi on 17th January 2020.

During the JMC, both the leaders are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and their ongoing cooperation on multilateral fora. Her programme includes call on Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.