VSG Selects Airvet as their Preferred Partner for Veterinary Telemedicine

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airvet, the leading veterinary telemedicine/telehealth platform, announced a new strategic partnership today with Veterinary Study Groups, Inc. (VSG) to be the telemedicine platform of choice for its members. With this new partnership, Airvet will offer its telemedicine platform to VSG’s 1,400+ hospitals across the country.



“We are excited about this strategic partnership as we look to help our independent veterinary practices further leverage new technologies and implement telemedicine to prepare to meet the ever-changing expectations of their clients,” said VSG COO Steve Curvey.

“We’re thrilled to partner with one of the most innovative and esteemed veterinary organizations in the country,” said Airvet’s chief executive officer Brandon Werber. “I’m proud to be able to provide VSG member hospitals with our integrated telemedicine platform that is inherently unique. Our focus is and will continue to be on leveraging technology to create new efficiencies in a practice’s daily workflow, and provide a seamless continuity of care for clients, all without taxing an already busy practice.”

Veterinarians and hospitals across the country are using Airvet with great success. The company, backed by venture and strategic investors, is also led by a team of prominent advisors, including Dr. Lori Teller - who is the first faculty member in telehealth at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and an AVMA board member.

"Veterinary telemedicine is rapidly evolving, with various platforms in the field. Airvet was designed by veterinary thought leaders who understand the importance of building and maintaining relationships with clients and patients, without the need to acquire additional resources,” Dr. Teller said. “It’s easy for any client or practitioner to use and can be seamlessly integrated into the daily workflow. I’m happy to be personally involved with them.”

About VSG

Veterinary Study Groups, Inc., (VSG) provides structure that enables practice owners to benefit from each other’s wisdom, ideas and experiences through veterinary management groups. Each VMG is made up of 16-22 individuals and meets biannually to share information, data, and management experiences. Mutual support and motivation help VMG members attain higher levels of success as practice administrators and leaders. More information about Veterinary Management Groups, including membership and contact details, may be found at: www.veterinarystudygroups.com

About Airvet

Airvet is a leading veterinary telemedicine/telehealth platform based in Los Angeles, CA. Airvet’s cloud-based technology offers a unique telemedicine platform that enables veterinarians to connect with their clients via live video, audio, and chat. Airvet also includes a robust built-in triage service available 24/7 to pet parents across the country. The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Additional information may be found at www.airvet.com or hello@airvet.com.



