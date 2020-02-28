Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Georgia Who Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure in the Navy to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated

"To get the compensation job for a Navy Veteran or person in Georgia who had heavy exposure to asbestos and now has lung cancer we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , USA, February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer in Georgia to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if they also had significant exposure to asbestos in the service. In the event the Veteran is too sick to call on their own the Advocate is appealing to their family to call on their behalf. The type of person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure probably occurred before 1980. What people like this do not understand is the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. A Navy Veteran or even a worker in Georgia who had heavy exposure to asbestos and now has lung cancer could get in excess of a hundred thousand dollars in compensation.

The Advocate says, "To get the financial compensation job for a Navy Veteran or person in Georgia who had heavy exposure to asbestos and now has lung cancer we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Georgia or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Georgia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Georgia.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base, Fort Benning, or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Georgia’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers including Kingsbay, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Georgia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-shee



