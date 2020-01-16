Execs In The Know Announces Keynote Speakers and Industry Tour Set For Customer Response Summit in Hollywood, Florida

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know has announced keynote speakers from some of the world's largest consumer brands, as well as a riveting call center tour for CRS: Hollywood

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is excited to announce the details of its upcoming keynote speakers, discussion topics, and industry tour set to take place at Customer Response Summit: Hollywood, Florida on March 2-4, 2020. With keynote speeches from global brands including Nordstrom, Marriott International, Bank of America, and Vivino alongside a customer experience call center tour at a local telecommunications company, Customer Response Summit: Hollywood is prepared to provide attendees with an unforgettable and invaluable experience.

“We can’t wait for out attendees to hear the key insights and valuable takeaways attendees will get from this year’s keynote line-up,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder. “With such exciting speakers on the agenda, alongside an industry tour to showcase innovation in the call center, this year’s Customer Response Summit agenda is set to be an impressive display of compelling leadership.”

At Customer Response Summit (CRS) - Hollywood, Adam Drake, SVP of Digital Operations at Nordstrom; Ashley Ross, Client Care Executive at Bank of America; Brandon Linton, VP of Customer Engagement Centers at Marriott International; and LaNae Rueda, Head of Customer Experience at Vivino are set to deliver high powered keynotes at CRS. As high-level executives at thriving, global brands, each keynote speaker at CRS presents their unique industry-specific expertise in an engaging format so attendees can get an inside look at how some of the world’s leading companies execute on their customer experience initiatives. Some of the customer experience topics on the full agenda include the voice of the customer (VoC), journey mapping, optimizing the channels of choice, advanced and trending technologies, and organizational design models.

The CRS Industry Tour will take attendees on a walkthrough of a local telecommunications call center. The tours are designed to provide attendees a vision of how to establish a people-first environment and talk through best practices for culture building to attract top talent, decrease costs, improve agent retention, and ultimately deliver better CX results.

Visit this link to learn more about the keynote speakers, the engaging tour, and register for Customer Response Summit – Hollywood, Florida event, March 2-4, 2020.

Execs In The Know has built a global audience of CX leaders across a variety of industries and dedicated to set the agenda for the future of customer experience. If you are interested in becoming a part of EITK’s prestigious community of customer experience leaders, you can request to join its online community “Know It All” here: https://community.execsintheknow.com

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know is a global community of customer experience (CX) professionals focused on excellence in customer experience. Execs In The Know gives brands a platform to share and gain insights, benchmark their brand, stay on top of the latest trends in CX, and create lasting relationships with their peers – “Leaders Learning From Leaders.” Execs In The Know holds numerous live events each year including Customer Response Summit, Subject Matter Briefings, Lunch & Learns, and Leadership Dinners. They also offer industry content and thought leadership through their webinars, reports, Know It All online community, and various other social media groups. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit: www.execsintheknow.com.



