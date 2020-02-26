Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Wyoming Who Also Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated

"To assist a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Wyoming who also had heavy exposure to asbestos we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get the compensation job done. ” — Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in Wyoming to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if the Veteran had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or afterwards. Financial compensation for people like this can exceed a hundred thousand dollars. Even if the person smoked cigarettes, they could receive significant compensation if they have lung cancer and they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work.

The Advocate says, "To assist a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Wyoming who also had heavy exposure to asbestos we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Wyoming or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Wyoming.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Cheyenne, Casper, Laramie, Gillette,Jackson Hole. Rock Springs or anywhere in Wyoming.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Wyoming include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of Wyoming’s power plants, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Wyoming.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-shee



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.