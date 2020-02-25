Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Wisconsin to Get Compensated If the Veteran Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in Wisconsin if the Veteran also had significant exposure to asbestos in the service. ” — Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MILWAUKEE , WISCONSIN, USA, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in Wisconsin if the Veteran also had significant exposure to asbestos in the service. They type of person we are hoping to identify is over 60 years old and probably served in the navy prior to 1980. What people like this do not realize is the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303

“We estimate that about 10,000 US citizens will be diagnosed with lung cancer that was caused by asbestos exposure each year and almost none of them ever get compensated. If your loved one is a Navy Veteran in Wisconsin and they have lung cancer and they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Wisconsin or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Wisconsin.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine, Appleton, Oshkosh or anywhere in Wisconsin.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Wisconsin include US Navy Veterans, a worker at one of Wisconsin’s numerous power plants, pulp, or paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, boiler technicians, insulators, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.https://Wisconsin.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-shee



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.