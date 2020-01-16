A Valentine State of Mind: Chocolate Lovers’ Special aboard VERDE CANYON RAILROAD

/EIN News/ -- SEDONA, Ariz. and CLARKDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentine’s Day is a confectionery complexity, full of sweet flavors and rich history. The legend of Cupid’s bow and arrow dates back to ancient Greek and Roman mythology … The human love affair with chocolate began with the Mayan culture of 600 B.C. … Arizona’s own unique history added one more special twist to the lovers' holiday by becoming the 48th State on Valentine’s Day, 1912. Verde Canyon Railroad’s Chocolate Lovers’ Special, February 13, 14 and 15, 2020, is the perfect way to celebrate these sweet and sentimental Valentine elements.

It is difficult to imagine another food that evokes a craving equal to the one for sweet, creamy chocolate. Through the ages, ‘chocolate,’ as it is called today, has been known as xocoatl, jocolatte, and chockelet. When words are inadequate to express one’s feelings for another, chocolate will say it all. Verde Canyon Railroad’s Chocolate Lovers’ Special features a specially-curated selection of artisan pastries and chocolates in addition to the train’s classic first-class amenities.

Comfortable first-class accommodations lavish passengers with luxurious living room-style seating, an abundant selection of appetizers and attentive beverage service right to one’s seat. An adjacent open-air viewing car is the perfect place to cuddle closely and catch a breath of a crisp, late winter breeze while marveling at Mother Nature’s timeless artistry. There isn’t a more romantic setting to indulge the craving for chocolate than a gently rocking train, rolling through the wall-to-wall wonderland of the Verde Canyon.

“February is a beautiful month to ride,” says Teresa Propeck, marketing director. “The bald and golden eagle populations are at their peak, and the clear waters of the Verde River are a perfect respite for a variety of migrating raptors … looking for romance.”

Many lovebirds who ride in February return to the Verde Canyon Railroad to be wed aboard the train. “Getting married onboard is the epitome of romance and the perfect setting for matrimony,” adds Propeck. The Verde Canyon Railroad offers an ideal, unequalled location for an intimate wedding ceremony—in the sacred wilderness of the Verde Canyon. The train’s first-class cars are set up for privacy, exclusive food and beverage, and first-class service while viewing one of Arizona’s most impressive inner canyons.

The Verde Canyon Railroad is located at 300 N. Broadway in Clarkdale, Ariz. The train depot is 25 minutes from Sedona, two hours north of Phoenix, four hours north of Tucson, and one hour south of Flagstaff. Passengers are encouraged to arrive approximately one and one half-hours prior to train departure.

Sweethearts are encouraged to capitalize on this romantic weekend getaway by staying at one of the many award-winning hotels, bed & breakfasts or inns in the Verde Valley. Visit the Verde Canyon Railroad website at www.verdecanyonrr.com and click on “train packages.”

It’s not the Destination; it’s the Chocolate Lovers’ Journey

Contact: Teresa Propeck

Phone: 602-316-9887

tpropeck@ verdecanyonrr.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52781f68-9b3b-4f6a-ba4d-a487ab7b4e3b

Chocolate Lover's Special at Verde Canyon Railroad Celebrate Valentine's Day in the Valentine State aboard Verde Canyon Railroad's Chocolate Lover's Special, Feb 13, 14 and 15, 2020.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.